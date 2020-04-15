The Napa County library goes online: Watch movies, learn a language and more

After a few weeks of being quarantined in our homes the daily news and Netflix movies get old.
Where can we turn to keep from going stir crazy? The Napa County Library.
Although local libraries are temporarily closed due to COVID-19, that doesn’t stop them from providing resources for people of all ages during this stressful time.
For all of us who have always dreamed of the things we’d learn if we found the time, the library is now removing our excuses and giving us the opportunity to do just that. We can learn a foreign language, try new recipes, virtually explore the great museums of the world or have access to nearly unlimited knowledge and entertainment.
We can have 24/7access to e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming movies, research databases, digital magazines and newspapers through the Napa County Library, according to Napa County’s director of Library Services & Community Outreach Anthony Halstead.
“Libraries are books in a building, but they’re so much more,” Halstead said. “Over the next few weeks, we’re going to make sure the same things that bring you into our doors are available to you at home.”
Halstead recommends keeping abreast of at-home resources like e-books, virtual story times online learning platforms, videos and more by going to “Your Library at Home” on the Napa County Library website.
With 36 data bases, Napa County Library offers a vast array of opportunities for both learning and entertainment.
“There are 180,000 physical items in the library,” Halstead said. “Through Hoopla Digital, we make 750,000 items available and, unlike physical items, everyone – all 130,000 residents—can use them at the same time whether reading or watching.”
Having many people able to access the same book online is a benefit to book clubs. Members can have some connection with each other by using Zoom or emailing while maintaining social distancing.
Don’t worry if you don’t have a library card, Halstead said. “Library staff is happy to walk people through the process” of getting a card.
You can also create a card remotely by going to “Get a Library Card” and filling out the form.
“If you get stumped, staff can help from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday,” Halstead said. “Just call 707-253-4241.”
Halstead expressed regret at not seeing library people in person while the doors of the county’s libraries are closed but said staff will continuing serving patrons in person through “virtual doors that are always open.”
To step through those virtual doors, go to Napa County Library (www.napalibrary.org), and then go to the highlighted “Using the Library.” This will take you to a page that shows “COVID-19 toward the top. Under that, click on “Your Library at Home.”
“Libraries are about connections,” Halstead said. “It is important that people know we are still working for them – maintaining connections.”
“People really want to stay engaged, even when you’re at home, and the library is a great way to do that.”
Children can stay connected to their library story time with Miss Althea and also do fun crafts. Connections can also be maintained by following the library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more virtual programs.
According to Halstead, a number of agencies are “interested in helping to spread the word about what the library can offer at this time. Napa Valley Unified School District has been a ‘great partner’ because their students already have a library card by using their student identification. Sunrise Rotary has also been helpful.”
To make it easier for at home patrons to access, there are three main categories to use online. These highlighted categories are Student Support, Learning Something New, and Reading and Streaming.
Student Support
Access is available to the following:
— Napa County Office of Education: Resources, support and COVID-19 Information for Napa County Schools.
— Napa Valley Unified School District: Resources, information for student learning, meals, and mental health resources
— Britannica School Edition: Learn more about any subject, for all grades and all reading abilities.
— Grolier Online Factual information and readily understandable overviews of broad subjects.
—Learning Express Library: Practice tests and tutorial courses designed to help teen students and adult learners alike succeed on required academic or professional exams.
—Live Homework Help: Get a tutor 24/7 in more than 40 subjects including Math, Science, and English.
—MasterFILE Premier: Full-text magazines, reference books, and primary source documents.
—Points of View Reference Center: Content that can help students assess and develop persuasive arguments and essays, better understand controversial issues and develop analytical thinking skills.
Learning something new
Access is available to:
— A to Z World Food: A food database that covers food culture and traditional recipes for 174 countries.
—Mango Languages: Prepares learners for realistic conversations and strengthens everyday communication skills in more than 70 world languages, including English.
Reading and streaming
Access is available to:
— Hoopla Digital: streams movies, TV shows, music, e-books and e-audiobooks.
— Kanopy allows access to more than 30,000 feature films, documentaries, foreign language and training videos, including the Great Courses, the Frontline series and international films.
— Library to Go provides e-books and audio books on your computer or mobile device.
— RBdigital Magazines (formerly Zinio) offers digital editions of full-color popular magazines on your computer or mobile device.
— TumbleBooks provides e-books, audio books, puzzles and books for children.
In addition, under this category patrons can sign into the “Spring Reading Challenge.” This challenge, open to all ages, invites readers to log in their minutes and complete fun activities at home. It ends on April 30.
Anyone having questions or needing help with the online library can call Napa County Library at 707-2533-4241. Library staff, working remotely from their homes, will respond to the library’s phone calls.
Halstead doesn’t know when the county library buildings will be closed. He requests that all materials borrowed from the library should be kept until April 30. If that due date changes, patrons will be informed.
There are no fines for overdue materials.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!