The Napa County library goes online: Watch movies, learn a language and more

With 36 data bases, Napa County Library offers a vast array of opportunities for both learning and entertainment.

“There are 180,000 physical items in the library,” Halstead said. “Through Hoopla Digital, we make 750,000 items available and, unlike physical items, everyone – all 130,000 residents—can use them at the same time whether reading or watching.”

Having many people able to access the same book online is a benefit to book clubs. Members can have some connection with each other by using Zoom or emailing while maintaining social distancing.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a library card, Halstead said. “Library staff is happy to walk people through the process” of getting a card.

You can also create a card remotely by going to “Get a Library Card” and filling out the form.

“If you get stumped, staff can help from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday,” Halstead said. “Just call 707-253-4241.”

Halstead expressed regret at not seeing library people in person while the doors of the county’s libraries are closed but said staff will continuing serving patrons in person through “virtual doors that are always open.”