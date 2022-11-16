The Poets Corner: A tribute to veterans

"This country has not seen and will probably never know the true level of sacrifice of our veterans." -- Thomas Smith

Poets, writers, and veterans gathered at Yountville’s Veterans Park on Nov. 11, to share stories and "rememory" poems. Tears, deep silences, closed eyes, applause and smiles were present with us that afternoon.

A poem summoned itself from the verses and tales and accounts. (The number at the end of a line represents the contributing poet, listed by name at the end of the poem.)

There stands an American Hero 1

He had the presence of a man

who knew who he was. 2

You risked your life so others may live 3

Deep appreciation 4

It was not summer when you said goodbye 5

The loudest sound on Flanders field

was the crushing silence 6

The opening of your parachute

the fearful flying 7

At home a returned letter stamped “deceased” 8

For some, this was a freedom bird

but many were carried to a new kind of prison 9

I hear you say “I simply understand

that these words apply to me” 10

Oath obedience’s your resolve 11

When a man is gone

where do his belongs belong 12

Poets: Alan Arnopole 1; Lance Burris 2; Suzanne Bruce 3; Bob Winters4; Kathy Mawer 5; Lee Acree 6; Ed Miller 7; Jim McDonald 8; Mike McKee 9; Nick Triglia 10; Marianne Lyon 11; Richard Talavera 12.

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant woman in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget." -- Harry Truman