The secret weapon behind 'I May Destroy You's' greatness? The coolest music on TV

As with “It’s Gonna Rain,” Coel wrote the Daft Punk song into the show’s script, which for Elwis raised another worry. She’d tried with no success to license music by the enigmatic French act for other shows. “So the first thing I said was, ‘Well, I’ve never managed to clear them before, but we’ll do what we can,’” she recalled telling Coel.

Elwis sent the duo rough cuts of several early episodes — something she doesn’t often do, she said — in the hope that the show’s smart writing and unique look would convince them to take part. “And obviously the money needed to be not insulting,” she added with a laugh. “But with Daft Punk it was always going to be a yes or no (based on their reaction to the material) rather than anything to do with the fee level,” she said.

One reason the songs make such an impact in “I May Destroy You” is because Coel went without a traditional score, a decision Miller framed as a means of denying themselves “a crutch” that filmmakers too often rely on to do what the action onscreen should. But that also opened up space to use loads of preexisting music in what he called a “tangential” way — including dozens of tracks by up-and-coming British artists (such as Ramz, Paigey Cakey and Arlo Parks) that casually enrich the show’s representation of a modern, proudly diverse London.