When he was in sixth grade, retiring Silverado Middle School teacher Nick Cheranich wrote, directed and starred in a one-act play about the South American revolutionary leader Simon Bolivar. “It was a social studies unit,” Cheranich recalled, “The whole experience was thrilling and I never forgot it.”
Thursday night, the middle school students Cheranich teaches in the advanced drama class at Silverado begin a four-show run of two abridged plays by William Shakespeare that they have worked on throughout the academic year: “Romeo and Juliet” and “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Cheranich’s classroom will be transformed into a black box theater that seats about 45 people.
Fifteen years ago, Cheranich, who also teaches math and science, was inspired by that creative bug that lingered from his professional modeling and acting career of several decades ago. He decided to find a way to teach drama and created an elective class.
“I felt very passionate about doing some sort of theater with my students,” he said. “If a teacher is passionate about what he or she teaches, then the students will tend to be passionate about it too. I had no idea how to teach drama. I learned it as I went along. My students taught me most of the things I did in the class.”
Initially, the students wrote, performed and rehearsed their own plays as Cheranich had done when he was a middle-school student. Then, one year he asked a class what they should do next. A student suggested “Romeo and Juliet.”
“Once again, I had no clue what I was doing. But that was the fun of it; we all figured it out together. That is what the creative process is all about,” Cheranich said. That was the beginning of the “Silverado Shakespeareans” and they have performed dozens of plays since.
To enroll for the advanced drama class, most students first take beginning drama in sixth grade. Working with the teacher of that class, Cheranich identifies students for accelerated drama.
“They know that we are going to do two abridged Shakespeare plays, so they have to have a good work ethic, they have to be open to being on stage,” he explained. He may start with 30 kids in the class, with the number quickly dwindling from there.
The current class of 20 includes Noah Akkerman, Olivia Barazi, Jordan Chavez, Merrik Ervin, Brandon Hernandez, Perla Maciel Serrano, Sonya Mitchell, Isabella Molina-Lopez, Aria Ogle, Carly Pennycook, Kiley Razi, Max Rose, Jazzy Satten, Arlo Stein, Sophie Stone, Alfredo Tapia May, Kira Tavakoli, Olivia Tindall, Thomas Walder and Gianna Wilkens.
Cheranich advises students on the first day of class that his advanced drama class is going to be even harder than algebra. Still, some take the class all three years, most for two years. The program begins with each student memorizing and performing a soliloquy, an ungraded assignment. This year, a dozen students immediately transferred from the class.
This first assignment also provides a platform for kind, peer feedback. “Just compliments, no criticism, only positive things,” said Cheranich, who was inspired by William Ball, the founder and artistic director of the American Conservatory Theater. “He allowed the actors to be creatively engaged in finding their characters through extremely positive and supportive ways. That’s what I learned that my students needed. The support, the constant, ‘That was wonderful, keep doing what you’re doing,’ to make them feel safe to try things out, and to fail if needed.”
“In the beginning of the year, it’s kind of hard,” said Perla Maciel Serrano. “Because some of us came in with no experience, not really, because we hadn’t really taken a class like this before where he demanded so much of us. He had really high expectations. Like ‘you guys have to have a good work ethic, you guys have to be dedicated to this class, because if you are not, you could go into another class.’”
“He is not afraid to kick you out,” Noah Ackermann said.
“He told us, I’ll give you the papers so that you can leave,” Maciel Serrano added.
Finding your ‘want’
“So pretty much in the beginning of the year, we do our monologues, and then we audition for both of the plays for about two weeks. Then we start reading them in character to try start to get a ‘want.’ Then we start standing up, start blocking and putting everything together going one scene at a time,” Gianna Wilkens explained.
Akkerman said, ‘After that there is a process you go through research your character. So, the second segment of this class is you really come and you try find what your character’s ‘want’ is, you research your character, you experiment with different things that you use with that character, you really find what you need to do on stage.”
Cheranich teaches that the “want” is the motivation for the character. The students are challenged to find a verb that fits the character that they play. “After you find your ‘want,’ you really work on memorizing lines so that you can express that want on stage,” said Akkerman.
“A big thing in the class, before we start blocking is finding yourself in the character,” said Isabella Molina-Lopez. “He will assign us, we had a test earlier this year, finding your character traits about yourself, and then identifying character traits about your character and seeing how they are similar or different. And we do a lot about memorizing our lines and getting comfortable with the people around us, it has us open up to being more dramatic and showing more emotion.”
Max Rose said, “I feel like I’ve improved so much with stage fright. My first audition I was reading my paper and I forgot how to read and I crushed it into like a little paper wad. I was like ‘oh no, I can’t read my lines!’ This drama class has helped me to act and speak in front of people. Definitely more confident.”
The students also audition for other roles in crew such as director, assistant director, costume director, prop manager, stage combat director or casting director. There were five casting directors for these two plays. The process is a meritocracy, with every student earning their roles.
Sophie Stone said that one of the things about the class is that students become friends with people that they would not have known outside the class; because it takes a lot of work and is really tiring, everyone becomes close, like a family.
“We really do grow as a person, and become like a family. After the plays you always feel so proud of yourself, you feel like you accomplished something, and Mr. Cheranich has just pushed me to do my best, and he wants all of us to do our best and I would like to thank him for that,” added Sonya Mitchell.
Aria Ogle said that being a casting director, she loves everyone in the room. While it was difficult to cast, for her, “it was worth it, it was fun seeing everybody doing their best, we all see the best and the worst in ourselves.”
Olivia Tindall is the co-director for the plays. “It’s really fun when you are kind of in charge of everything, but it is also extremely difficult and stressful. Because we only have a limited amount of time to work every day. And we have to get through it as fast as possible.”
“Another big thing were improv games that we did at the beginning of the year, and sometimes at the end of class. It helps us,” said Merrik Ervin.
Relating to Shakespeare
Carly Pennycook the costume director said, “I put together a slide show on what I think that costumes should be. We also have to pick out the timeline that we are doing the plays on, the era. For ‘Romeo and Juliet’ we are doing modern times, and for ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost,’ the 1940s, so I had to research the 1940s clothing at that time and then I had to assign each character. I had to find out what princesses wore in the 1940s and there weren’t a lot of princesses in the ‘40s.”
“So, in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ there are many fight scenes, four or five. Everything changes, including the costumes and just the overall social aspect between the characters. You would have a sword usually back in the old times, but we are actually doing knife fights now that it’s modern day,” said Tom Walder.
The students provided their insight on how Shakespeare relates to today. “The way the families in ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ they do hate each other a lot. There is a bit more violence today, back then it would have arguments and a bit of sword play,” Walder added.
“The fights and violence between the two families, totally relates to the world we live in now. Because the hate that people have for each other, the strong violence that has been created in our society and this generation, completely goes back to way long ago, it should have ended a long time ago,” said Kira Tavakoli.
“Violence is a very scary topic. In ‘Romeo and Juliet’ no one really feared it in that town, because no one expected it to go very far. But then when Juliet and Romeo killed themselves, it kind of started affecting everyone. It kind of turned heads and created awareness, that’s like our society now. There are so many moments and awful events and accidents, like shootings. Massacres! I don’t really know, so many things that affect people, murders, keep on affecting people. There hasn’t’ really been that one moment when everyone stops and realizes this has happened. It hasn’t really shot out and been given the attention that it needs.”
Tavakoli related the message of the play to the tragic loss of Alaina Housley, a former Silverado Middle School and Vintage High School student killed in a Southern California shooting earlier this year. “That student attended here and at Vintage, it completely paused Napa, like Romeo and Juliet’s deaths did. Because her death brought up awareness that all of this violence has to stop, and I hope that our plays do something like that.”
“I think it’s really interesting how watching a play can change the way your brain thinks or being in a play can change how your brain thinks about other people. How life goes on. In ‘Romeo and Juliet’ after the death, the grief. After the grief, something great happens. The families, they stop fighting. When you think about it in the entirety, people died, the son and daughter. When they died, their families loved each other for it. They became self-aware, they flipped it,” said Brandon Hernandez.
When asked what William Shakespeare might think about their plays, Akkerman said, “I think he would be proud of what we are doing. I think he would be really proud because of our devotion to what he did, and he would be honored as well.”
“He would be happy that kids of our era still know about him and his legacy is still living on with us, and keeping on with his work,” Ogle added.
The takeaway: life skills
As a teacher, Cheranich has hope for his students, “I hope my students learn many life skills that will help them be successful for the rest of their life. For example, I want them to learn how to be good collaborators and problem-solvers. They definitely learn that making a mistake is to be appreciated. They always learn a ton of new vocabulary. I want them to try to relish the richness of Shakespeare’s verse. They certainly learn to be comfortable and confident in front of other people. Also, I hope they learn that giving as much creative effort as they can leads to the making of art.”
For Cheranich, he has learned from his students too. “I have learned to listen to my students,” he emphasized, “And have allowed for them to have a creative say in every aspect of the production. I was surprised to learn how accessible the themes and plots of Shakespeare’s plays were to these middle schoolers. Whether it was the utter tragedy of the doomed love of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ or the anti-Semitic rhetoric in ‘The Merchant of Venice,’ or the political realities of ‘Julius Caesar,’ or the understanding of Hamlet’s ambivalence toward the revenge of his father’s murder, I was impressed that most of my students were able to empathize with the humanity of Shakespeare’s characters.”
After school is let out for the summer and he retires, Cheranich has plans to travel internationally with his wife, garden, continue his own education and perhaps even continue to give back by becoming involved in local youth theater.
“The problem with retirement is that you never get a day off,” he said, “That’s what teaching has been for me, as many teachers work a lot after school and during winter and summer breaks. I’m looking forward to this ‘problem’ with retirement.”