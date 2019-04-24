Lucky Penny Productions is bringing to Napa a play that has been the talk of the theater world with productions all over the country. Gina Gionfriddo’s “Rapture, Blister, Burn,” opening on April 26, has been produced at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, The Goodman Theater in Chicago, Playwrights Horizons in New York City and many others in Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.
The production stars Jennifer King, chairwoman of Napa Valley College’s Theater Department, as Catherine, Michael Rae Wisely as Don and Dyan McBride as Gwen. I caught up with them recently at The Q Restaurant in Bel Aire Center before their rehearsal to see what the play was about.
They started by going over the backstory they’ve developed to help them with context for their characters. In college, 15 years before the play takes place, Catherine and Don are an intellectual couple going to an Ivy League university. They debate each other, showing off their sparkling wit, to the enjoyment of all their friends. Then, in their third year of school, Catherine gets a fellowship in London and, being the ambitious, driven person she is, she takes it, and leaves. Don stays behind and finishes up, and entreats Catherine to come back.
Jennifer King, who plays Catherine, says that she would never come back just for a man. “He can come to her,” King said. Catherine is a modern woman who is focused on her career above all else, and wants to subvert the dominant paradigm where women put their own ambitions aside so that their husband can focus on his.
But then Catherine’s mom, Alice, has a heart attack and she must come back to take care of her. In doing so, she reunites with Don, and his wife Gwen who have two children. Don is a dean at a nearby college, and Gwen is a stay- at-home mom. All seems well on the outside, but as they get reacquainted, cracks begin to form in what should be an airtight facade.
For one thing, Gwen is not happy in her marriage to Don. Don, played by Wisely, was sitting across from McBride, who plays Gwen. Wisely said of Gwen, “She is a New England WASP who wanted me to make a lot of money so we could ladder climb.”
Then McBride, chimed in, just like a married couple would, “I wanted to live in a good district with good schools. He’s not holding up his end of the bargain.”
Wisley continued, “So we have two kids, she [Catherine] comes back and after years...and she has become a superstar. I didn’t do anything with my talent, that has made her [Gwen, his wife] crazy, and I’ve devolved into smoking a lot of pot.”
The crux of the play is the tension between Gwen’s envy of Catherine for her having a successful career, and Catherine’s envy of Gwen for having a family. “When you think that you have this thing you have always wanted, and it doesn’t go the way you wanted it to go, somebody else’s life looks real good to you, you know to be free and independent and on your own," McBride said. "And I think everybody wrestles with those ideas all the time, especially when you get to mid life.”
Complicating that is Gwen’s growing irritation with Don and his lack of ambition. Don’s pot habit and porn addiction are getting in the way of his marriage, issues that are very real in our current cultural milieu where porn is available with the stroke of a few keys, and pot is now legal in some form in most states.
McBride said, “Avery [the millennial character] has a line where she talks about, she’s like, 'I don’t think you can be a feminist and anti porn.' I go, 'Really? So, that is still in a lot of feminist circles thats a huge dividing line that they think that pornography and the objectification of women…”
Wisley continued, “What she says is so smart, she makes that one line, she says, ‘oh you mean women have equality unless their having sex on camera?’ So it’s like we’re saying, oh we’re equal, unless they’re having sex on camera, then there’s something wrong with it. I think that’s a really salient point.”
Noting his use of the word “salient,” which is used in the play, King said, “Did you use the word 'salient' before you started the show?”
Wisely responded, “I actually do. I use it all the time.”
King said, sarcastically, “Of course you do,” to laughter. Given their characters, this is exactly how they would respond to one another in the world of the play.
And that's what was clear about spending an hour with these actors. The process of studying this little world that a playwright creates makes the actors into forensic anthropologists who look at the evidence - the text of the play - and make inferences. These inferences create a story that the actor tells himself. Just as we are all the story that we tell about ourselves, they become that person through that story. And by being faithful to that evidence, the playwriight’s words are animated, embodied, on stage, for you, the viewer, to enjoy.
King, Wisely and McBride are not amateur actors. They’re paid professionals who have been working in the Bay Area for years. They take their job, their performance, seriously and they work hard to get the playwright’s intent just right. Their devotion to their craft, and therefore devotion to you, the audience, was clear. We’re lucky to have them.
“Rapture, Blister, Burn” opens at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center on April 26 and runs through May 12. Tickets at www.luckypennynapa.com.