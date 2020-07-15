'This Blessed Plot': 'The Napa Valley play that Shakespeare never got around to writing'

NapaShakes has released its first short film, “This Blessed Plot,” currently streaming for free online. The film follows a mysterious redhead making a mad dash up the Napa Valley, featuring a script composed entirely of lines from Shakespeare, spoken by 32 Napa Valley locals (and one visitor from England),
Director James Forbes calls it “the Napa Valley play that Shakespeare never got around to writing.”
The film can be viewed on NapaShakes’ dedicated webpag, napashakes.org/film. In addition to the 15-minute film, it includes a list of cast and credits, and a quiz challenging viewers to test their knowledge of the many quotes from Shakespeare’s plays and sonnets that are included in the film.
The title is taken from an ode to England in “Richard II.” Forbes combined lines from 22 of Shakespeare’s plays and two sonnets to create a coherent flowing portrait of the Napa Valley, filmed in locations from San Francisco to Lake Hennessey to the Castello di Amorosa. The film was produced by Laura Rafaty, artistic director of NapaShakes, and was funded by a grant from the Napa County Board of Supervisors and by the supporters of NapaShakes.
“The challenge was to make a coherent story about the valley in which everything you hear is from Shakespeare,” said Forbes. “We allowed ourselves occasional non-Shakespearean visual cues, but the only spoken words we added are ‘Napa Valley’, and that is only said once.”
He added, “The succession of ever-stranger modes of transport used by the Redhead reflect Shakespeare’s timeless ability to transport us from our everyday lives. By using his words in such different and contrary contexts we hope to revitalize the original text in the viewer’s mind. Everyone will recognize some of the lines, but there are plenty of more obscure ones that will encourage deeper exploration as well. This is meant to be a fun film for all and is not restricted to English majors.”
The cast is almost entirely by a company of non-actors including Methodist Pastor Burke Owens; St Helena Construction’s Kevin Horowitz; author James Alexander; Kindness ambassadors Ruby Finkelstein and Talulah Finkelstein, Cameo Cinema’s Cathy Buck; Sheriff John Hallman; Supervisor Belia Ramos; musician Mike Greensill; retired restaurateur Bob Hurley; Tracy Krumpen; Greene’s Cleaners’ Laurie Corona; Steve Harle and Joseph Joe Joe Clark from Bale Grist Mill; Model Bakery’s Karen Mitchell; and Mustards Grill’s Sean Knight & Cindy Pawlcyn.
Jason Luros appears as William Shakespeare.
An actor from the Shakespeare’s Globe, Gwendolen Chatfield is Redhead. She appeared with the troupe when NapaShakes presented “King Lear” in 2014 and was studying in the US. She provides the dramatic through line as the “Redhead” on a journey up the valley, traveling by car, bicycle, ferry, hot air balloon, Sterling Vineyards tram, roller skates, scooter, vintage Packard limousine, Wine Train, Napa Valley Gondola, sailboat, and on horseback.
An accomplished singer, Chatfield plays the title song, written by local musician Shane Soldinger, who was commissioned to adapt “Feste’s Song” from Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” into an original song that he performs throughout the film. St Helena musician Grant Showley performs flute solos based on classical pieces inspired by Shakespeare.
The film was released online before its planned cinema premiere due to COVID-19. It will be released in the future in schools, cinemas and through NapaShakes’ global education and theatrical partners.
More information is on the NapaShakes website at www.napashakes.org/film
