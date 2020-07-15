'This Blessed Plot': 'The Napa Valley play that Shakespeare never got around to writing'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NapaShakes has released its first short film, “This Blessed Plot,” currently streaming for free online. The film follows a mysterious redhead making a mad dash up the Napa Valley, featuring a script composed entirely of lines from Shakespeare, spoken by 32 Napa Valley locals (and one visitor from England),

Director James Forbes calls it “the Napa Valley play that Shakespeare never got around to writing.”

The film can be viewed on NapaShakes’ dedicated webpag, napashakes.org/film. In addition to the 15-minute film, it includes a list of cast and credits, and a quiz challenging viewers to test their knowledge of the many quotes from Shakespeare’s plays and sonnets that are included in the film.

The title is taken from an ode to England in “Richard II.” Forbes combined lines from 22 of Shakespeare’s plays and two sonnets to create a coherent flowing portrait of the Napa Valley, filmed in locations from San Francisco to Lake Hennessey to the Castello di Amorosa. The film was produced by Laura Rafaty, artistic director of NapaShakes, and was funded by a grant from the Napa County Board of Supervisors and by the supporters of NapaShakes.