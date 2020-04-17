This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan (c) 2020 NPD Group.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. Charlie Mackesy. HarperOne
2. Texas Outlaw. Patterson/Bourelle. Little, Brown
3. The Boy from the Woods. Harlan Coben. Grand Central
4. American Dirt. Jeanine Cummins. Flatiron
5. Redhead by the Side of the Road. Anne Tyler. Knopf
6. The Book of Los Friends. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
7. Valentine. Elizabeth Wetmore. Harper
8. The Giver of Stars. Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
9. The Glass Hotel. Emily St. John Mandel. Knopf
10. Blindside. Patterson/Born. Little, Brown
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2. Joanna Gaines. Morrow
2. Untamed. Glennon Doyle. Dial
3. The Splendid and the Vile. Erik Larson. Crown
4. Fortitude. Dan Crenshaw. Twelve
5. Hidden Valley Road. Robert Kolker. Doubleday
6. The Last Book on the Left. Ben Kissel et al. HMH
7. Arguing with Socialists. Glenn Beck. Threshold
8. More Myself. Alicia Keys. Flatiron
9. Nothing General About It. Maurice Benard. Morrow
10. Open Book. Jessica Simpson. Dey Street
MASS MARKET
1. Long, Tall Texans: Rey/Stuart. Diana Palmer. Harlequin
2. Lost and Found. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. Shelter in Place. Nora Roberts. St. Martin's
4. Envious. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
5. The 18th Abduction. Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
6. Neon Prey. John Sandford. Putnam
7. Denim and Diamonds. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
8. A Hill of Beans. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
9. Window on the Bay. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
10. Killer Take All. William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Little Fires Everywhere. Celeste Ng. Penguin Books
2. Revenge. Patterson/Holmes. Grand Central
3. The Odd 1s Out: The First Sequel. James Rallison. TarcherPerigee
4. The Woman in the Window (movie tie-in). A.J. Finn. Morrow
5. Wild Remedies. De la Foret/Han. Hay House
6. Before We Were Yours. Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
7. Normal People. Sally Rooney. Hogarth
8. City of Girls. Elizabeth Gilbert. Riverhead
9. The Wives. Tarryn Fisher. Graydon House
10. The Inn. Patterson/Fox. Grand Central
