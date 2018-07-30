Tig Notaro did a powerful thing a few years ago. In the course of stand-up comedy performances, she would take off her shirt and stand there half-naked while the audience absorbed the fact of her missing breasts.
She'd had a double mastectomy after cancer was found in both. This was the same year her mother died unexpectedly and a love relationship ended.
When Notaro recovered her bearing, she attacked her cancer experience and audience interest head-on, boldly, without shame. Her HBO comedy special, "Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted," captures this moment.
Anticipating her stand-up performance last Saturday night at Napa's Uptown Theatre, this reviewer steeled himself for whatever bravery she might perform this time.
Not to worry. Notaro is in a mellower place these days as an in-demand actor for TV and movies, with a wife with whom she is raising two young children.
In her 70-minute, sold-out performance, she made fun of her new celebrity, dropping A-list names left and right with the faux-modest disclaimer, "It's just my life."
She creates an intimacy with her audience, professing to be someone who screws up scenes while filming the second season of the "Star Trek" TV show and tries to sing yet can't sing.
There were strict rules about not recording or photographing Notaro during her performance, elements of which will no doubt show up in some future comedy special for Netflix or HBO.
She incorporated the prohibition into her act, making a big deal about people "capturing her image." Seeing some violators in the audience, she whined, "Stop capturing my show, all of you."
The audience laughed.
Notaro told drawn-out stories about being on a movie set with Mark Wahlberg and how he was this Hollywood big name and she was a nobody, and how she could barely act next to Oscar winner Octavia Spencer who was a pro at "hitting her mark" during filming while she struggled not to stray off camera.
The audience was with her as her stories took twists and turns and gained impact. She made audience members part of the show in a vignette involving spilled beer, then used three attorneys on the front row as her comedic foils.
Notaro made pop music part of her show with winning effect. Saying she likes to sing while driving, she mimicked rocking with Gladys Knight's "Midnight Train to Georgia" and Mariah Carey's "I'll Be There," only there was always a catch.
She ground to a halt and made a sour face whenever Knight's "Pips" joined in. It was the same when playing Carey's song and the "I" of the title somehow becomes a "we" when the backup vocals came in.
Inside the walls of the Uptown, this was funny stuff. The audience relished her pantomiming.
For her concluding segment, she riffed about attending Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party with a who's who of the entertainment industry. In exaggerated nonchalance, she kept repeating the big names. What was mildly funny the first few times induced great laughter by the fifth or sixth.
Notaro knows how to tell a story. Plant a seed, water it with supporting details, watch it flower.
Her show ended with her seated at a keyboard, floundering as she attempted to play and sing Adele's "Hello" as the hit single blasted over the Uptown's sound system.
At DeGeneres' birthday party, where Adele was in attendance, she attempted something similar, Notaro said.
This surely didn't happen, or did it? With Notaro, you don't know. If a woman can bare her chest post-mastectomy, she can do anything.
With "Hello" still ringing in everyone's ears and the audience rising in applause, Notaro skipped off stage. Her trailing words were of a piece with her show's exaggerated modesty.
"I'm just a person," she said, disappearing from view.