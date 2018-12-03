NapaShakes presents “'Tis the Season for Shakespeare,” a free film series featuring three Shakespeare Globe Theatre productions.
The screenings will take place at the Performing Arts Center in St. Helena at St Helena High School at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17, 18 and 19.
'Tis the Season for Shakespeare' features three of Shakespeare's greatest works captured live on stage at the Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London, beginning with director Dominic Drumgool’s acclaimed productions of “Henry IV, parts 1 and 2,” and ending with a stirring presentation of “Henry V.”
All three screenings star Jamie Parker as Prince Hal/Henry V and Roger Allam as Falstaff. Parker is best known for his role as Harry Potter in the original cast for the West End production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” for which he received an Olivier Award for Best Actor, and that he is currently performing on Broadway.
Allam, seen in the Globe’s production of “The Tempest,” is one of the UK’s most recognizable and award-winning actors, having created the role of Javert in the original London production of “Les Miserables.” He is starring in the PBS television series “Endeavor.”
These screenings continue the partnership between the Shakespeare’s Globe of London, and NapaShakes, which has presented the Globe Theatre live on stage in performance twice, as well as multiple sold-out seasons of Globe on Screen at the Cameo Cinema.
This free screening series is part of NapaShakes’ education program led by education director Laila Aghaie, with dramaturg Philippa Kelly, and follows a series of presentations by NapaShakes of Globe on Screen in local schools. These three screenings are free to the public and will take place at the St Helena Performing Arts Center at St Helena High School, 1401 Grayson Ave., St Helena.
The link for the free tickets is www.eventbrite.com/e/tis-the-season-for-shakespeare-free-film-series-tickets-53077777060.
More information is at napashakes.org/events/student-community-screenings. This series is made possible by funding provided by the City of St Helena and by NapaShakes, a nonprofit dedicated to presenting professional productions of Shakespeare and classical plays, with dynamic community outreach and educational programs. For more information, visit napashakes.org.
Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre performs in the open-air London theatre rebuilt nearby the site of Shakespeare’s original playhouse. Its touring company brings inventive, musically-charged productions to sold-out audiences at festivals and venues throughout the world. The Globe on Screen initiative brings Shakespeare live onstage in London to cinemas worldwide. www.ShakespearesGlobe.com.