Transcendence Theatre Company's 2021 Broadway Under the Stars includes shows in Napa

Transcendence Theatre Company's 2021 season of "Broadway Under The Stars" opens June 4 and runs through Sept 19. This season will include drive-in performances at Skyline Park in Napa.

The company’s 10th anniversary season will celebrate the return of live theatre at Jack London State Historic Park. It will also include live theatrical performances at drive-In locations in Sonoma County. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed as outlined by Sonoma County Health officials. For more information, visit www.bestnightever.org

Artistic Director Amy Miller, said, “This last year has been an extremely difficult time for so many. We have missed our community and being able to connect with them through live performance. I hope our season will not only entertain but uplift and inspire.”

Tickets are now on sale. Prices range from $49 to $129 for individual shows with savings of 15% when you buy a subscription for two or more shows. Existing subscribers may use vouchers to purchase tickets to all three summer shows. Save with Early Bird pricing on tickets for purchasing prior to May 16. For more information visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.

2021 Broadway Under the Stars Season includes:

-- "My Hero"