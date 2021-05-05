Transcendence Theatre Company's 2021 Broadway Under the Stars includes shows in Napa

Transcendence Theatre Company's 2021 season of "Broadway Under The Stars" opens June 4 and runs through Sept 19. This season will include drive-in performances at Skyline Park in Napa.
The company’s 10th anniversary season will celebrate the return of live theatre at Jack London State Historic Park. It will also include live theatrical performances at drive-In locations in Sonoma County. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed as outlined by Sonoma County Health officials. For more information, visit www.bestnightever.org
Artistic Director Amy Miller, said, “This last year has been an extremely difficult time for so many. We have missed our community and being able to connect with them through live performance. I hope our season will not only entertain but uplift and inspire.”
Tickets are now on sale. Prices range from $49 to $129 for individual shows with savings of 15% when you buy a subscription for two or more shows. Existing subscribers may use vouchers to purchase tickets to all three summer shows. Save with Early Bird pricing on tickets for purchasing prior to May 16. For more information visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.
2021 Broadway Under the Stars Season includes:
-- "My Hero"
June 4 – 20, Friday – Sunday, 8:30 p.m. performances; gate opens at 6:30 p.m.
Three drive-in locations: June 4-6, Petaluma Fairgrounds; June 11-13, BR Cohn Winery, Sonoma Valley and June 18-20, Skyline Wilderness Park, Napa
Celebrate the strength and courage of our frontline healthcare workers with an evening of music, dance and laughter. Select tickets for each performance will be available free to frontline healthcare workers. To request tickets, visit www.bestnightever.org
-- "Road Trip!"
Aug. 6-29, Friday – Sunday, 7:30 p.m. performances at Jack London Park
When is the last time you were in Nashville? Have you ever taken the kids to Orlando? Wouldn't it be awesome to experience Hollywood’s old school charm? Or a night on the town in New York City? Sing along with your Broadway guides on an epic musical tour of the great United States
-- The Gala
September 10-19, Friday – Sunday, 7:30 p.m. performances at Jack London Park
Transcendence celebrates its 10th anniversary in Sonoma with show-stopping vocals and beloved songs from Broadway musicals.
