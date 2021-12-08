Trying out Terraball: Napa artist creates a new game played on a work of art

Acumen Wine Gallery, the tasting room on First Street, has organized the first presentation to the public of Vincent Thomas Connors’ “Terraball” - an original, billiard-like game played on a customizable table.

It is easy to learn and fascinating to play. I haven’t come across a more engaging thing to do while drinking a bottle of wine in quite some time.

The table itself is a work of art and will cement Connors’ reputation as not just a fine artist (which I will discuss later), but a detailed and ingenious craftsman.

About the size of a dining room table that could seat 12, the table is a green felt field with walls about 6 inches tall on either side. Set on the green field are sleek wooden obstacles that Connors calls "terraforms," whose elegant curves create a series of valleys -- or a kind of terrain.

It is from terrain, or “terra,” meaning earth that Terraball gets its name. He considered calling it Valleyball, because of the valleys created by the terraforms, but he thought that was “terraball.” (Pun on “terrible.” Connors is fond of bad jokes.) The terraforms are removable and come in varying sizes and shapes so that one can create a custom course.

Each player is given seven balls. The three red balls are smaller, which Connors borrowed from Snooker. Three of them are a bit larger and white, taken from Carrom. The seventh is the largest, called the Terraball. It is custom-made of resin, wood, or whatever material inspires Connors’ creativity, and is not a perfect sphere.

The goal of the game is to roll each ball through the course and make it into a hole at the other end of the table. A ball into the larger hole is 1 point, and the smaller gets the player 5 points. The Terraball gets 5 points for the large hole and 10 for the small one.

There is an abacus attached to the rails at either end of the table where players can record the score. For now, Connors suggests that a game is won once a player gets 30 points, but players are invited to make up rules according to the type of game they feel like playing.

The table on display at Acumen is Connors’ third iteration of the concept. He is constantly working on refinement. He noticed that oak and redwood terraforms made a different sound when hit by the balls. Putting the terraforms on leather sheets to prevent them from slipping on the felt came after much experimentation. He also used leather for the pockets the balls sink into instead of wood. Working through these details has shown Connors how each table can be custom-built according to a client’s preferences in surfaces, colors, and textures.

In the front tasting room, Connors had a miniature Terraball set on a coffee table around which were seated three sisters and their mother spending the weekend in downtown Napa for their yearly girls' trip.

Connors introduced himself to the ladies as the creator of the game and Kathleen, from Scottsdale, Arizona, said she loved the game and wanted it for her house in Tahoe. Connors, surprised and unprepared for sale, gave her the notebook he uses to sketch his designs where she could write down her contact info.

Later on, as we continued our game in the gallery, a gentleman in a puffy vest saw Connors switch on the table’s interior lights, which illuminated it like a runway. He immediately asked for Connors’ card.

Connors is 42, tall with short blond hair and a blond beard. He was trained in fashion and textile design and worked in those industries in New York City before moving to the West Coast. This time in his life culminated in directing the overseas operations of a textile manufacturer in Shanghai, China. He and his wife moved to Napa in 2014 so that she could take over her family’s business in Carneros. He commuted to Shanghai for another year after that and finally had enough. It was then that he decided to devote himself full-time to his art.

The canvases on display at Acumen were also done by him. They consist of precise abstract shapes, layering color upon color, creating a richness which I could see was informed by his previous career working with textiles.

He also has done a series of sculptures with wine barrel hoops. He has a friend at Seguin-Moreau that lets him raid their recycling bin. He fashions them into balls and boxes in bold colors.

That is the essence of any good artist -- the ability to take something that has been discarded and make something meaningful out of it. This is demonstrated by the assemblage that welcomes visitors to the gallery and is called “May Contain Nuts.” On it, is the head of a spur-trained grapevine which, when a red metal cap is attached to its base, becomes a reindeer with a red nose. When I saw it, I was amazed that I had never seen someone do that before, given all the things that are done with grapevines in this valley.

Connors calls the aesthetic in this piece “post-apocalyptic country club” and wants the world of Terraball to be infused with it.

The piece also includes burned and broken dinnerware recovered for the ashes of his aunt’s house that burned down in the 2017 fires. A door panel holds a paintbrush branded “Vermeer” (which is not a Vermeer) juxtaposed with a chalkboard that says “chair” (which is not a chair) hearkening back to Magritte’s “This is Not a Pipe.” A dartboard holding three darts that scored no points. A Kerr Mason jar lid transformed into a first-place medal that one wins for doing a 50/50 job. A die. A poker chip. Things that were discarded all come together in a square on the wall, communicating something that can’t be put into words. Objects that have outworn their use in one way, will be indispensable in another way. Just like what happens, post-apocalypse.

I am horrible at billiards and other games like this that require such dexterity. As Connors and I played, he consistently sank balls into the holes on my side of the table while mine always seemed to bypass the holes on his side and fall into the upholstered sand trap. But then, on my ninth or so turn, and after my third glass of Acumen’s delicious 2013 Atlas Peak Cabernet Sauvignon poured from a beautiful crystal decanter, the design of the course made sense to me, and I sank three red balls, and the Terraball into the small hole on the other side of the table. 35 points! I happily slid off the beads of the abacus to the top and decided I better quit while I was ahead.

Connors’ exhibition will be up in the Acumen Wine Gallery at 1315 First St., in downtown Napa through Jan. 17, 2022. Go to www.acumenwine.com to schedule a tasting. The purchase of a bottle of Champagne or of Acumen wine gets you an hour at the Terraball table. To inquire about ordering a Terraball table or for more information about Vincent Thomas Connors’ art, go to www.vincentconnors.com.

John Henry Martin thinks that the more terraball the pun, the better. If you do too, email him at jhm@johnhenrymartin.com.