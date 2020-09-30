UC Davis' Manetti Shrem Museum offers online fall programs

Claudia Rankine Reading and Lecture, Just Us: An American Conversation

Writer Claudia Rankine’s timely new book, "Just Us: An American Conversation" (Graywolf Press, 2020), questions what it means to interrogate white privilege, liberal politics and much more in a genre-defying work that is being hailed as her magnum opus. The program, co-sponsored by 23 other UC Davis departments, centers and offices, is 4-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Introducing “Wayne Thiebaud Influencer — A New Generation”

Museum founding director Rachel Teagle and associate curator Susie Kantor provide an inside look at this upcoming exhibition featuring works by contemporary artists as well as former students who learned directly from the master teacher. 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19.

Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank

After three seasons as the Ground and Field Theatre Festival, this group has reimagined itself as a creative space where theater artists, UC Davis students and audiences meet. Sponsored in part by the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance. Next reading: This Is How It Happened, 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Oct. 15-16.

Ariana Reines Reading and Conversation: A Sand Book