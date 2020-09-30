UC Davis' Manetti Shrem Museum offers online fall programs

Artists, writers and curators whose work illuminates issues of race, identity and representation comprise the virtual fall season programs from the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at UC Davis.
As the museum building remains closed during fall quarter, the museum is “Bringing the Conversation to You” through a variety of museum-presented and co-sponsored public programs, including film and theater series. All are free.
These include:
LaToya Ruby Frazier in Conversation With Sampada Aranke
Photographer LaToya Ruby Frazier, whose work features voices and perspectives traditionally erased from the American narrative, will be in conversation with Manetti Shrem Museum scholar-in-residence Sampada Aranke, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
Conversation and Book Launch for "Young, Gifted and Black: A New Generation of Artists, The Lumpkin-Boccuzzi Family Collection of Contemporary Art"
This event celebrates the recent publication of this survey of the work of a new generation of Black artists. It accompanies the “Young, Gifted and Black” exhibition, which will travel to the Manetti Shrem Museum in 2022. Associate Curator Susie Kantor will be in conversation with collector Bernard Lumpkin, writer Antwaun Sargent and curator Matt Wycoff. 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
Claudia Rankine Reading and Lecture, Just Us: An American Conversation
Writer Claudia Rankine’s timely new book, "Just Us: An American Conversation" (Graywolf Press, 2020), questions what it means to interrogate white privilege, liberal politics and much more in a genre-defying work that is being hailed as her magnum opus. The program, co-sponsored by 23 other UC Davis departments, centers and offices, is 4-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Introducing “Wayne Thiebaud Influencer — A New Generation”
Museum founding director Rachel Teagle and associate curator Susie Kantor provide an inside look at this upcoming exhibition featuring works by contemporary artists as well as former students who learned directly from the master teacher. 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19.
Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank
After three seasons as the Ground and Field Theatre Festival, this group has reimagined itself as a creative space where theater artists, UC Davis students and audiences meet. Sponsored in part by the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance. Next reading: This Is How It Happened, 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Oct. 15-16.
Ariana Reines Reading and Conversation: A Sand Book
A reading by the spiritual poet who reckons with profound questions, followed by a conversation with English professor Katie Peterson. Organized by the Department of English and Creative Writing Program. 4:30-5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Njideka Akunyili Crosby
This artist whose work negotiates the cultural terrain between her adopted home in America and her native Nigeria in collage and photo transfer-based paintings, will give the seventh Betty Jean and Wayne Thiebaud Endowed Lecture, 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12.
UC Davis Humanities Institute Human Rights Film Festival
Five films that bear witness to local and global human rights issues will be available for viewing, Nov. 12-24. Five question-and-answer sessions, one for each film, will be held over five nights, 5:10-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, Nov. 16-20, featuring filmmakers and scholars. Presented by the UC Davis Humanities Institute. Co-sponsored by UC Davis Human Rights Studies and the Human Rights Watch Film Festival. More information.
Art Studio Visiting Artist Lecture Series
Kyle Dunn, whose work combines sculptural and painterly traditions, including bas-relief and trompe l’oeil, to express the masculine emotional landscape. 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
Rita Gonzalez, head of Contemporary Art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, who has curated numerous high-profile exhibitions. 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10.
For more information and to download the fall calendar, visit manettishremmuseum.ucdavis.edu
