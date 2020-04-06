'Untitled'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Don't judge me because of the color of my skin,

My complexion is fair but don't mistake me for your kin.

I am born from the dirt that my ancestors rubbed against their skin

I am born from the prejudice my ancestors endured,

when?

Years ago before I was even a thought,

they lived off the land

to protect the Mother Earth who was so grand,

they fought for what was right

but see the invaders believed that they had seen the light.

They pillaged and crusaded and truly believed

that because their skin was white,

they were always in the right.

So indict me.

Charge me with the crime of having insight,

charge me with the crime of believing this isn't right.

You know nothing of what it's like

to lie awake at night