Visits into a Venezuelan prison for 'Beyond the Wall'

A prisoner with cash could have a cook, a masseuse, a doctor. A prisoner could pay a lawyer to pay a judge, a secretary, a court clerk. A prisoner would have to pay to get his name on the list to go to court. “It’s all about paying people off,” Kenna said.

Even as a visitor, Kenna had to pay someone to watch her car outside, pay someone to escort her inside, pay others not to stop her, she said. Hence, pay and you go. Rather than cash though, Kenna paid the guards off with snacks and magazines—Victoria’s Secret catalogs became tickets of admission.

For those who could not pay their way out, like The Dirty Dozen, life in Venezuela’s prisons was stagnant at best.

Over the course of her visits, Kenna grew more familiar with the men and their stories. Some wanted to make quick money carrying a few kilos back to the states, and others were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. A few had not been sentenced or found guilty. All of their cases were drug-related but they were mules, not traffickers. “These were not criminals; they were people who had broken the law,” Kenna said.