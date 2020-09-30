Visits into a Venezuelan prison for 'Beyond the Wall'

Of the two days per week that outsiders could visit, Wednesday was for prostitutes. Otherwise, Réten La Planta received families on Saturdays.
In the early 90s, Gail Wilson Kenna spent her Saturdays at the infamous prison in Venezuela’s capital. Kenna went to see a group of men who called themselves “The Dirty Dozen.” The 12 were U.S. citizens being held in what was considered to be one of the most dangerous penal facilities in South America at the time.
Earlier this year, Kenna released the second edition of her book, “Beyond the Wall,” which was first published in 2000, about her experiences inside of Venezuela’s prisons.
Kenna found herself in Latin America because of her husband’s career. From 1969 to 1979, living in Soda Canyon, she taught at Napa high schools, while her husband, Michael Kenna, served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force at Travis Air Base. Following his military service, he worked as a diplomat, which moved his wife and two daughters abroad.
After living in Germany and Malaysia, the retired officer accepted a position as the Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, which sent the family to South America.
Accustomed by then to resettling in foreign places, Kenna was teaching literature when she came across an opening within the embassy as a mental health coordinator. Shortly after landing the job, Kenna saw an announcement in the embassy’s newsletter requesting donations for American prisoners at a local facility.
Curious about that, Kenna ended up in the consul’s office impulsively asking to visit a prison. In an interview included in the book, Kenna said, “Basically, I tagged along with the consul—and the truth is, I felt rather silly that day in La Planta, carrying a bag with loaves of zucchini bread.”
That initial visit to Retén La Planta launched a project that brought about some of the most meaningful relationships in Kenna’s life. Seeing the living conditions, learning about inmates’ cases, listening to the stories of how these guys ended up incarcerated in Venezuela’s corrupt criminal justice system, Kenna could not help but return on Saturdays once she began asking, “What is it you need?”
Families visiting the prison on Saturdays brought supplies for their loved ones. However, the American prisoners, who had no one to bring them food, clothing, toilet paper, and soap were without basic provisions. “You can’t live in those prisons unless you have family,” Kenna said.
In addition to bringing essentials, Kenna offered help corresponding with family members. “They did not have access to mail services. They did not have access to phones, They did not have pen, paper, or envelopes,” Kenna said. “They would ask me to write letters home to their mothers.”
According to Kenna, “Venezuela’s criminal justice system was modeled after Napoleonic law, meaning essentially that people are guilty until proven innocent.” Furthermore, the author described the prisons as having a “pay-and-you-go” code in which prisoners had to bribe guards for privileges — plus rights and decencies.
A prisoner with cash could have a cook, a masseuse, a doctor. A prisoner could pay a lawyer to pay a judge, a secretary, a court clerk. A prisoner would have to pay to get his name on the list to go to court. “It’s all about paying people off,” Kenna said.
Even as a visitor, Kenna had to pay someone to watch her car outside, pay someone to escort her inside, pay others not to stop her, she said. Hence, pay and you go. Rather than cash though, Kenna paid the guards off with snacks and magazines—Victoria’s Secret catalogs became tickets of admission.
For those who could not pay their way out, like The Dirty Dozen, life in Venezuela’s prisons was stagnant at best.
Over the course of her visits, Kenna grew more familiar with the men and their stories. Some wanted to make quick money carrying a few kilos back to the states, and others were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. A few had not been sentenced or found guilty. All of their cases were drug-related but they were mules, not traffickers. “These were not criminals; they were people who had broken the law,” Kenna said.
Prisoners without purchasing power could not pay their way into the courtroom for their cases to be heard. Meanwhile, men who might be responsible for transporting significant quantities of drugs, but could afford to influence judges, were released.
Colleagues at the embassy scoffed at any American citizen tied to drug crimes. Many criticized Kenna’s compassion for The Dirty Dozen — not only her taking supplies and writing letters to family but also contacting lawyers. “I raised some difficult questions with the embassy, which was hard for my husband,” she said. “But it’s the teacher in me that wanted to help others.”
Through “Beyond the Wall,” Kenna brings readers along with her inside Venezuela’s penal system for an up-close look at the injustice, corruption, and humanity in a place where no one else dared to glance.
In the foreword, which she noted was written on July 4th of this year, four months before our national election, Kenna wrote, “I am reissuing this book because I deeply believe that Venezuelan corruption has something to teach all of us.”
The second edition of “Beyond the Wall” can be ordered through Napa Bookmine and Copperfield’s. For more information check out www.gailwilsonkenna.com.
