'West Side Story': Vintage High School presents a classic tale of love and hate

Another element of learning the show has to do with the historical context in which the show takes place, which Amendola and Teeters always focus on with any new piece of music. For example, the dialogue was written for a New York audience in 1957. The actors were born in Napa in 2005. They had to answer basic questions like, 'What is the Upper West Side?' What is “fraba-jaba?” They’ve changed a profane colloquial expression to “when the spit hits the fan” but the kids didn’t even know the meaning of the original. That is not to mention the history of gang warfare in 1950s New York.

Amendola said, “We had to unpack the past for them in order for them to get them into the mindset by examining the sense of otherness and internalizing it. What was it like to feel different from someone else? Do you embrace it? Shun it? What kind of feelings come up with that? You have to have lessons about it. You have to talk about it in class. You have to get them in touch with those feelings, very 21st century feelings, and translate that back to what has been happening in 1959.”

The experience for kids in high school to be a part of a dramatic production teaches so many things, Nemko said.