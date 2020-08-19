What to stream after watching 'Lovecraft Country' premiere

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did you catch the series premiere of "Lovecraft Country" on HBO Sunday? If not, get thee to HBO as quickly as possible to watch writer/producer Misha Green's adaptation of Matt Ruff's 2016 novel, which positions Lovecraftian monsters alongside (or as?) the horrors of 1950s racism in America. The series is produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, and the pilot, directed by Yann Demange, follows Atticus (Jonathan Majors), along with his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), and his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett), on a quest to find his father in a town called Ardham in New England, where writer H.P. Lovecraft composed his cosmic horror fiction. Although Lovecraft himself was known to be racist, the book and series use his signature brand of horror, which dives into the existential and unknown, to grapple with the deeply rooted existential threat of racism in America.

If you just can't wait for next week's episode, and especially its two stunning leads, Majors and Smollett, don't worry, there's more to tide you over. You may want to check out Misha Green's 2016 series "Underground," in which Smollett stars as the enslaved Rosalee, who escapes north with a group known as the Macon 7, including Noah (Aldis Hodge). Seasons 1 and 2 of "Underground," which aired on WGN, are available on Hulu.