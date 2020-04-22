While Napa Valley artists shelter at home, they 'more creative than ever

“We can transform fears and what we think are obstacles with our creative processes to find more positive directions and attitudes,” she said. “It’s important to keep our immune systems and sleep habits healthy. Creativity is a wonderful tool to help us with staying healthy, and it is healing in many ways.”

Over the last few weeks, she has been doing lots of intuitive painting and as well as teaching online Intuitive Creativity Classes to support others in staying centered, grounded, and self-expressed during this challenging time.

Although she is accustomed to conducting classes where groups of aspiring artists gather in her home studio, Lorraine is now teaching these classes online.

“We are meeting on Zoom, which is working really well,” she said. “We can see each other, paint, and then share about our painting or drawing process.”

She offers both “Creativi-TEA Celebrations” and “Intuitive Soul Painting” sessions on Zoom.

“We are creating a supportive creative community, which is very important during this time of social isolating,” she said.