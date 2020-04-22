While Napa Valley artists shelter at home, they 'more creative than ever

While much of the world is staying inside their homes to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Napa’s artists are quietly creating art. This is the first in a series about what local artists are doing during this unprecedented time.
— Carol Lorraine
Sheltering in place and isolation have led Carol Lorraine to become “more creative than ever.” The internationally collected artist, who now lives in Napa, has always loved painting with vibrant colors, reflective of the years she lived in Hawaii.
Best known for painting with French dyes on silk, Lorraine creates custom, wearable art, mandalas and fine art. She also conducts intuitive creative classes
Lorraine has been taking her work in a new direction recently by working on large canvases with acrylics and developing her intuitive painting.
She is working on two large acrylic paintings that have personal and spiritual significance to her. Each one is part of a year-long process of monthly layering with a new intentional focus with each new layer that she paints. One is about the art of being human and the other is about her own “spiritual blossoming” and what she is “called to do” during this time of great change.
She is also drawing more mandalas. Mandala is a Sanskrit word for ‘circle’. Drawing or painting within circles is a form of art as meditation that is calming and relaxing, she explained.
“We can transform fears and what we think are obstacles with our creative processes to find more positive directions and attitudes,” she said. “It’s important to keep our immune systems and sleep habits healthy. Creativity is a wonderful tool to help us with staying healthy, and it is healing in many ways.”
Over the last few weeks, she has been doing lots of intuitive painting and as well as teaching online Intuitive Creativity Classes to support others in staying centered, grounded, and self-expressed during this challenging time.
Although she is accustomed to conducting classes where groups of aspiring artists gather in her home studio, Lorraine is now teaching these classes online.
“We are meeting on Zoom, which is working really well,” she said. “We can see each other, paint, and then share about our painting or drawing process.”
She offers both “Creativi-TEA Celebrations” and “Intuitive Soul Painting” sessions on Zoom.
“We are creating a supportive creative community, which is very important during this time of social isolating,” she said.
“I believe everyone is creative in their own way,” Lorriane said. “It is fulfilling when we find what that unique creative expression is for ourselves and give ourselves time for it. It will nurture us. It can heal us and make us feel more alive. That is my intention...to support people in feeling alive with creating.”
“I see myself as a gardener of the soul,” she said. “We can choose which seeds we want to plant so that we can blossom into the incredibly beautiful person that we all are.”
Lorraine has both a private and a public Facebook group to build a creative community. On Facebook, the public group is called Alive with Creating with Carol Lorraine. Her teaching website is www.AlivewithCreating.com and her art gallery website is www.CarolLorraine.com.
— Nick Cann
Before making Napa his permanent home, Nick Cann worked as a set illustrator for MGM studios working on many films as well as designing sets for television specials by Ann-Margaret and Julie Andrews and more. He then freelanced as a graphic designer in Los Angeles for 29 years with hotels, airports, department stores and restaurants across America commissioning his murals.
Over the years, Cann has been commissioned to use his finely-honed talent with pen and ink drawings to an array of diverse projects.
He once did the cover art for a novel by an author from Belfast, Ireland. What made the project unusual is that the author was also named Nick Cann — though they share the same name, they are not related. Cann keeps a framed photo of the two of them together.
There was never a moment in Cann’s life when he didn’t “love to draw” and he shares that passion with his students at Nimbus Arts and at Blue Oak School.
He is taking the current sheltering in place in his stride.
“Isolation with my partner and wife while I work is nothing new,” Cann said. “I love working in my studio.”
“Sheltering in place has put a stop to (in-person) private art classes with gifted young students and meetings with clients,” he said. “I use FaceTime and Zoom.”
Cann has just completed three new pieces. Two of those pieces, which cast a humorous eye on the things that coronavirus has brought into all of our lives, were done “to amuse” himself and his friends while sheltering in place. The third was done on an old whale bone.
Has his quarantine to help stop the spread of the virus influenced him in a new direction artistically? Cann said he is doing illustrations of a topic he is “unfamiliar with,” and in one of his latest drawings he is “turning it into a super horror movie that we all must see.”
“The ‘voice’ that I use in my art is unchanged. Pen and ink,” he said. “The difference is that it can appear on a whale bone, ostrich egg or cow skull.
“A friend knew I liked old bones. He gave me this wonderful whale bone,” Cann said. “I decided to fracture the words and embellish the letters (on the whalebone).”
Cann’s work can be seen on his website www.nickcann.com.
— Janis Adams
Glass artist Janis Adams hasn’t lost her desire to create but she is missing the camaraderie of interacting with other artists during this time of social isolation.
She said that her art hasn’t taken a new direction during this time of sheltering at home, but she has been trying some techniques and molds that she hasn’t employed before.
“I’ve been exchanging pictures and ideas with other glass artists all over the world using Facebook and other online sites,” Adams said.
Over the last three weeks, Adams has completed a pastel lattice plate, a number of pendants, and three Buddhas.
“Glass is a wonderful medium, expressive in so many different forms,” Adams said. “I hope people will see in my art that I love what I’m doing and that I want to connect with others with glass as a common interest.”
Adams concentrates on making pieces that “make people smile.” Dichroic Pendants are her best sellers.
Dichroic glass displays two different colors by undergoing a color change in certain lighting conditions. The resulting glass is used for decorative purposes such as stained glass, jewelry and other forms of glass art.
Other pieces that are popular with her customers are functional pieces like plates and bowls. Recently, she has also been making some glass castings of Buddha and other faces.
“Sheltering in place has given me more time to devote to creating glass pieces, but it has been especially hard to be prevented from interacting with other artists,” Adams said.
“The joy and peace I get from being around artists is greatly missed. Zoom helps, but only a little.”
If not for the lockdown, Adams, who serves as president of Art Association Napa Valley, would be connecting with fellow artists at art association meetings, attending planned art shows such as the All Glass Show and Hidden Treasures Show, and “hanging out at the Art Gallery Napa Valley.”
The two glass shows, scheduled for early April, at which she was going to exhibit her work, were postponed.
Adam’s kiln-formed glass, also known as fused glass, can normally be seen at Art Gallery Napa Valley and at Jessel Gallery.
With art galleries closed and art shows postponed, Adams and other artists facing the unknown, are getting creative about how they are changing their artistic practice. This, in some cases, may involve live virtual events.
Adams work, and as well as that of 49 other artists, will be shown in Yountville’s traditional art festival, “Sip and Stroll,” on Saturday. The live virtual event will be done through Zoom, and guests can access the links and information from the website artsipstroll.com.
The fate of another major art event is still up in the air.
Looking ahead to Open Studios, the annual art event that always takes place during the last two weekends of September, the Open Studios committee has developed a short questionnaire that is being sent to the 50 artists who had registered to be in it, according to Adams.
“Our Open Studios committee is really struggling right now with what to do,” Adams said. “We are close to our deadline for submitting the pictures, advertising and more for our catalog and still not comfortable about how to proceed.”
The questionnaire, for the artists involved, asks for their vote on whether to “cancel, postpone, or what.” It also asks “If postponement is desired, postponed to when? Later in the Fall? April 2021?”
“There is also discussion of doing a virtual Open Studios show similar to what Sip and Stroll and Sonoma Art Walk are doing,” Adams said. “I’m hoping for some kind of resolution in the next couple of days.”
