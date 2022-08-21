World Affairs Napa Valley launches with Roots of Peace event on Sept. 8

World Affairs Napa Valley will launch in Yountville on Sept. 8 with keynote speaker Heidi Kühn, founder and CEO of Roots of Peace.

It is the newest chapter of the San Francisco-based organization founded in 1945, when the United Nations was formed in that city.

"Our adopted tag line is 'Napa Valley's Window on the World,'" said Stanley Knight, chairman of the new group.

Knight said the goal is to bring "bring the mission of world affairs to wine country," with speaker forums for the community with leaders, innovators, diplomats and experts discussing a wide range of international topics and current events.

"Some forums will include Napa Valley's own leaders and activists involved with global issues, international business and philanthropy projects in less-developed countries."

They chose to launch the series with Kühn as she marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of Roots of Peace, an international nonprofit dedicated to removing land mines from war-torn regions and returning the land to agricultural uses.

Kühn, a Marin County mother of four, decided to take on the mission of ridding the world of land mines following the 1997 death of Princess Diana of Great Britain, who had visited lands infested with mines to help put an international spotlight on the problem that continues to kill and maim innocent people, often long after a war has ended.

Kühn is returning to Napa Valley where local vintners, including Robert Mondavi, Francis Ford Coppola and Miljenko (Mike) Grgich helped boost her cause onto the world stage with the "Mines-to-Vines" initiative.

Planting a tree for peace at Grgich Hills Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Roots of Peace, founder Heidi Kühn returned to Grgich Hills Estate Winery to plant a "tree for peace" with one of her foundation's longtime supporters, Miljenko (Mike) Grgich.

Kühn went on to travel the world, meeting with world leaders as well as victims of land mines, as her organization grew into an international powerhouse for change. She tells the story in her memoir "Breaking Ground: From Landmines to Grapevines, One Woman's Mission to Heal the World," which includes a forward from Queen Noor of Jordan.

"In this modern Holy Land, if Jesus were to have spent his 40 days in the wilderness, or if Elijah were to have crossed the River Jordan, or if John the Baptist were to have proclaimed his message of repentance, they would have had to survive not only the ancient tests of hunger and thirst but the modern threats of minefields," the queen wrote.

Roots of Peace works with indigenous farmers, most recently including those in Afghanistan, where Kühn met with the Taliban after they took over the country last year, and convinced them to let her program continue there after most Westerners were expelled.

Following Kühn's speech and an open forum, a social mixer will feature wine from vintners who first supported Roots of Peace 25 years ago, including Grgich Hills, Darioush, Tor, Silverado Vineyards, Castellucci and Ackerman, as well as appetizers from top Napa Valley chefs, and Heidi will sign copies of her book.

Tickets are $40. Seating for the Sept. 8 event is limited, pre-registration is required and tickets will not be available at the door. Register at bit.ly/napa_roots.

The program takes place at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Student and community involvement

"Another key piece (of the new forum) is we want to get the word out that we want to build youth engagement through the Global Youth Leaders program for local high-schoolers and college students," Knight said. "The program will include an evening of student presentations at one of our forums. Students will also receive a Global Youth Leadership Certificate that may be useful on college applications or résumés. In addition, World Affairs provides opportunities for educational travel abroad for our young people.

“The Napa Valley chapter will be one of World Affairs’ most influential," Knight predicted. "Napa Valley has taken a place on the world stage, not only because of its world-class wine but due to its global visibility in international tourism, as home to people from around the world and involvement by its citizens in international affairs and humanitarian programs."

"Global entrepreneurship, cultural exchange and philanthropy are rooted in the wine country community,” he added. "We are pleased with the positive local feedback we have received and look forward to delivering informative, intriguing and engaging community forums. We hope everyone will watch for upcoming forum events to participate in."

In addition to Knight, members of the World Affairs Napa Valley organizing committee include Maria Castellucci, Lauren Ackerman, Nanci Knight, Bill Boerum, Sherri Ferris and Ravi Porthalanka.

Upcoming programs

On Oct. 27, Napa Valley resident and former Amazon.com senior vice president David Risher describes how Worldreader technology is breaking the chains of poverty by delivering literacy learning to millions of people via widely used smartphones.

On Jan. 5, 2023, the topic will be "Fearless Filmmakers Changing the World," led by the founder of the United Nations Documentary Film Festival.

In April, Earth Day comes into focus covering Napa Valley's leadership in the international Porto Protocol on climate and agriculture, with growers from Napa Valley and their counterparts from other countries discussing common ecological challenges and climate change adaptation.

Next summer, local citizens in a panel discussion will describe their inspiring humanitarian programs in Kenya, Malawi and Central America, and how lives were changed, including their own.