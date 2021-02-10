Yountville Film Festival opens Thursday at home

The Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF), which last year was one of the last in-person events held in the Napa Valley before the pandemic, returns this year with a special “at home” edition that anyone can enjoy from the comfort of their home.

The fourth annual YISFF opens Feb.11 and runs all through the holiday weekend including an all-film on-demand, encore day on Monday, Feb. 15. This year, the now-virtual, streaming event features a lineup of more than 80 world-class short films that range in length from two to 25 minutes.

“When it became clear that we couldn’t present a live festival safely we got to work coming up with a really innovative and exciting way to present these films, yet still incorporate the Town of Yountville the way that we normally do live,” said YISFF Co-Founder and Festival Director Bill Hargreaves, who feels that they did a pretty good job coming up with the next best thing to being live by going virtual.

“We are calling it our ‘Home Edition Festival’ while keeping all of the elements that we have done in the past that people have come to love.”