Yountville Film Festival opens Thursday at home

The Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF), which last year was one of the last in-person events held in the Napa Valley before the pandemic, returns this year with a special “at home” edition that anyone can enjoy from the comfort of their home.
The fourth annual YISFF opens Feb.11 and runs all through the holiday weekend including an all-film on-demand, encore day on Monday, Feb. 15. This year, the now-virtual, streaming event features a lineup of more than 80 world-class short films that range in length from two to 25 minutes.
“When it became clear that we couldn’t present a live festival safely we got to work coming up with a really innovative and exciting way to present these films, yet still incorporate the Town of Yountville the way that we normally do live,” said YISFF Co-Founder and Festival Director Bill Hargreaves, who feels that they did a pretty good job coming up with the next best thing to being live by going virtual.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“We are calling it our ‘Home Edition Festival’ while keeping all of the elements that we have done in the past that people have come to love.”
Similar to years past, the YISFF Home Edition features the films broken down into 16 different blocks of film genres such as documentaries, sci-fi, comedy, drama, suspense, foreign films and a family block appropriate for all ages. The blocks are scheduled for set times, yet all films will be available on-demand post-event. A full story is narrated in each short film, with 5 or 6 films scheduled within each block.
Hargreaves explained, “There are set times when the blocks first appear. We will be keeping a schedule just like we do during the (in-person) festival. But all films will be available post-event to stream. Viewers can watch live or afterward, it will be available on demand.”
Festival goers can purchase a pass for a specific block for $15, or an all-access pass for the entire weekend for $49 at YISFF.com. Once purchased, pass holders can either push the films to bigger screens in their homes with options such as Apple AirPlay, Roku, Chromecast, or Amazon Fire, or by logging in to the platform using an internet browser on a smart TV.
At the first three in-person YISFF events, each block featured opening remarks from festival organizers and live music. This year, the format will remain the same.
“We have a really incredible musical showcase as well. Three really great music artists who will be performing,” Hargreaves said. Keaton Simons will be showcased on opening night. Other artists set to perform include The Gold Souls and Cary Brothers.
The standard for film festivals is post-film Q&A sessions with special guests, sometimes actors, documentary subjects, directors and filmmakers. These sessions will also be included in this year’s festival which is sponsored by the Town of Yountville and inspired by the annual Jessup Cellars Art House Short Film Series.
Highlights from this year’s festival include a few films that were either made by, or feature, some big Hollywood names, as well as emerging and unknown filmmakers. “We have a great film called ‘David,’ the directorial debut of Zac Woods from the HBO show ‘Silicon Valley,’ starring Will Ferrell, we also have a really great film called ‘Hammer Down’ with Chris Sullivan the lead actor from ‘This Is Us,’” said Hargreaves.
While the YISFF does not set a specific theme for any year, Hargreaves said that sometimes it just generically happens. “We don’t go into the cycle based upon any particular theme in our minds. A lot of the films being made were made due to the climate inside and even outside the country.
“We have a really good percentage of films directed by female directors. Films selected are based on the quality of the film and the stories that they are telling. That is something that’s really refreshing and nice. People are really going to get treated to films in a variety of genres.”
For festival passes to the 2021 Yountville International Short Film Festival visit YISFF.com.
WATCH NOW: TOP 10 TV SHOWS EVERYONE SHOULD WATCH AT LEAST ONCE
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS