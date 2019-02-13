Workmix hosts an opening reception for French artist Zaza Fetterly’s 68th exhibition from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.
The show runs through April.
Until 1991, eight years after she made California her home, Fetterly pursued her career in journalism, working for the Voice of America during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles until becoming a freelance writer and legal secretary in San Francisco.
In 1991, she decided to work full-time on her art and she exhibited her steel sculptures for the first time at Fort Mason Art Center in San Francisco. Her first show sold out. From then, she has had exhibitions at the San Francisco Modern Art Museum Rental Gallery in 1995 and the Dallas Museum of Art in 2001.
She participates twice a year in two international art salons in Paris: the Societe National des Beaux Arts and the Salon des Independants. She also shows year-round at the Arts Guild of Sonoma, the Monique Arnon Gallery in San Francisco and the Jessel Miller Gallery.
Workmix is at 950 Randolph St., Napa (between First and Second streets). For details, visit www.workmixcafelounge.com.