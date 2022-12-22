 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Entrecot: A journey from Argentina to Napa

The French word "entrecôte" is generally translated in English as a premium cut of beef; this seems a fitting name an Argentinian restaurant, reflecting that country's famed meats.

But as Gonzalo Barrado discusses the restaurant that he and partner Antonella Tesio opened in Napa this year, it emerges that the term also conveys a broader social sense.

"In Argentina," he said, "when the 'entrecot' is put on the grill, it gives a moment to socialize while it cooks."

Both Barrado and Tesio are architects from Cordova, Argentina, who decided to take a turn both from their profession and their home country not only to bring the flavors of Argentina to Napa but to share  the convivial sense of their culture.

But, Barrado said, it was designing restaurants that ignited his interest in becoming a restaurateur. Previously, "I always built restaurants from the other side," he said. 

