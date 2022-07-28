Every Brilliant Thing at Lucky Penny

Lucky Penny sets summer plans and preps for new season in September

“Karaoke Night” & “Every Brilliant Thing” just ahead – 8 shows to follow

(Napa CA) While summer camps continue in the Napa Academy of Performing Arts, “Karaoke Night at Lucky Penny” is taking shape for Friday, July 22nd at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center. Tickets are just $10 whether you plan to sing or just watch the show. Several of Lucky Penny’s favorite singers will be on hand for the fun. Doors open at 7pm and the music begins at 7:30pm. Professional karaoke hosting provided by Napa’s Bring It! Entertainment.

In August, Lucky Penny is proud to host “Every Brilliant Thing,” a solo show featuring Craig A. Miller. Written by Duncan MacMillan, with Jonny Donahoe, The Guardian called “Every Brilliant Thing” “one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about depression—and possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see, full stop.” Craig A. Miller was formerly Artistic Director of 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa and partnered with Lucky Penny on multiple productions before he left California to become Assistant Professor of Acting and Directing at the University of Idaho. He performed “Every Brilliant Thing” for Idaho Repertory Theatre in June 2022 and now brings this one-man show to Napa for two performances only, on Saturday August 13th at 7:30pm and Sunday August 14th 2pm. All seats are $30.

In September the 2022-23 season will begin with eight plays and musicals planned. The season opens with 2013’s Tony winner for Best Play, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang. This touching and outrageous comedy is built around characters and themes inspired by the world of Anton Chekhov, and speaks to modern sensibilities regarding family responsibilities, the nature of success, global warming, nostalgia for simpler times, and too many other themes to mention. The season continues with “Sweeney Todd,” “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol,” “Saving Santa,” “Disney’s Descendants,” “And the World Goes ’Round,” “Silent Sky,” and “The Great American Trailer Park Musical – 10th Anniversary Revival.”

Individual show tickets are now on sale for “Karaoke Night” and “Every Brilliant Thing.” Season Subscriptions are also on sale for the 2022-23 season, and Subscribers receive the maximum discount on all tickets while securing prime seats far in advance. Single show tickets for the full season will go on sale August 1st. Online ticketing for all shows is available at www.luckypennynapa.com. Questions can be answered by email to info@luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.

The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center includes a 99-seat black box theatre with high tech air filtration, and full bar selections are available before and during performances. The location is 1758 Industrial Way in Napa.

(Photo credits: Martin McGreevy and Eve Weston, Idaho Repertory Theatre)