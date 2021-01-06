Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Birding soars during COVID-19

A cacophony of chirps, coos and cheeps sung by the colorful birds that visit our backyard are a welcome source of music and comfort during these days of lockdown.

Unfettered from the usual din of urban intrusion, these amazing, mysterious little creatures go flitting and splashing about their daily tasks with the inherent freedoms we now yearn for.

We can’t fly, but we can observe, actively learn and now color illustrations of many of nature’s most beguiling water-loving birds.

In a new, handsome publication titled “The Aquatic Birds Coloring Book,” local authors Ellyn Elson and partner Lawrence (Larry) M. Elson have brought to life an innovative way to discover these species’ anatomies, physiologies, habitats, characteristics and mating rituals, all while creating personal works of art

“I have always loved birds and especially aquatic birds and wanted to try my hand in developing a book,” Ellyn said.

With Larry’s input and guidance, the Elson’s spent five years researching and gathering information, speaking to birders, visiting estuaries and meeting with ornithologists to make the 136-page paperback book unique and informative. It is indeed just that according to David Yarnold, CEO and President of the National Audubon Society.