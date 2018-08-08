“How hard could it be?” I asked myself as I was checking out a Diamond Head ukulele from the Napa Library’s newest lending program, The Library of Things.
I certainly didn’t aspire to reach the heights of the now-legendary “uke” virtuoso, Jake Shimabukuro, who commands sold-out houses with his extraordinary artistry and innovations. (Don’t miss Jake’s show coming to Uptown Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 6.)
My motivation was strictly fun. As someone musically-challenged, I thought it best to try an instrument that is wildly popular and seductively simple -- a lightweight, wooden, kid-sized, guitar-shaped box with four strings requiring knowledge of only four chords to strum hundreds of tunes.
I pictured myself plunking -- and singing -- perfect renditions of “Tip Toe through the Tulips” or “Blue Hawaii” as I began my ukulele journey.
First, I thought it best to query two informed, talented players for a reality check.
Winemaker Judd Finkelstein has been ukulele picking since 2002. “I always wanted to be a jazz guitarist,” he said, “but I could never get my fingers to learn those crazy chords. Now, I can play these ‘cool’ chords on the ukulele.”
In 2002, Finkelstein formed his band, The Maikai Gents, featured annually at “Uke-A-Palooza” held at Oxbow Market to benefit Voices Youth Center.
“We perform old-time Hawaiian crooning in the Hapa-Haole style,” Finkelstein said. “We started because I wanted some Hawaiian music for a birthday luau I was having for myself and couldn’t get the entertainer. Now, kids have the opportunity to learn the ukulele in school. That’s very cool and very fun.”
Musician and educator Gordon D. Lustig taught himself to play in high school and teaches kids as young as 5 as well as adults through the City of Napa Parks and Rec program.
“It’s a great instrument for kids of all ages and very easy to learn,” Lustig said. “By strumming the open four strings, you’re playing a pretty chord. My dog can do that! It’s affordable, starting around $40 for a decent-playing/sounding instrument.”
“Because of its chordal nature, students are learning important music theory without realizing it, similar to what is learned on piano. It’s a universal instrument with players all over the world. There are ukulele clubs, camps and groups everywhere to jam with.
“I teach my students whatever songs they want to play, from rock/pop to music from ‘Hamilton’ or the movie ‘Cocoa.’ My favorites are usually just the songs I love the most -- an arrangement of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Randy Newman songs and tunes from the American Songbook.”
If you check out a ukulele from the library, be aware that it may arrive out of tune. Luckily, there’s a clip-on tuner in the case and plenty of YouTube videos online to help.
Once I was ready to begin learning chords, I went back online for my tutorials. Fortunately, no one was in our home at the time to hear my awkward attempts. It didn’t take long to realize that I’m a long, long way from anything even resembling “Here Comes the Sun.”
Best I return my Diamond Head ukulele to the library so that a young, musically-excited 5-year-old can excel on this incredible little instrument.
Local ukulele information on clubs and jams can be found at www.fleajumpers.wordpress.com. For classes, check out the Napa School of Music and City of Napa Parks & Rec, where Lustig will be teaching Beginning Ukulele 1 and 2 in the fall (http://www.cityofnapa.org/parksand rec).