Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Surviving the pandemic , ABC style

Handelman, however, is a seasoned fighter. Her indefatigable resilience and “can do” attitude has been tested multiple times over the past three decades, and she has consistently managed to keep the doors open.

“Earthquakes, floods and fires are easy to identify,” said Handelman, “and when you’re able to comprehend something – even a disaster – you quickly know how to react and define your course of action. This pandemic requires a whole new set of tools. We can’t see it. We can’t feel it. The sense we have is to use our common sense. We have to identify trusted sources of information. We need leaders to help us understand the path they are creating to basically save us!”

What recently saved ABC for the short-term was a GoFundMe crusade that garnered over $32,000 in contributions.

“For various and sundry reasons, I didn’t qualify for government assistance so my only route was to reach out to those in our community who might help,” Handelman shared. “The campaign saved ABC. I was able to pay rent, my vendors and some taxes, which, when the shutdown hit, were the single biggest financial worry I had. I can’t thank enough all those who contributed.”

If Handelman is the heart of ABC, her staff are the heroes she champions.