Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Surviving the pandemic , ABC style

In the good old days, you might find business owner Alexis Handelman: popping out from the backroom kitchen of her bustling restaurant imparting cheery greetings to customers, meeting with potential catering clients or preparing for an upcoming musical soiree featuring the Max Bonick jazz trio paired with a scrumptious multi-course dinner.
Unbeknownst to many an ABC patron, Handelman has, over the years, generously donated baked goods and volunteer time to a variety of arts nonprofits. She served on the boards of the Napa Valley Opera House and Lucky Penny Productions and is a devoted fan of jazz music (which can always be heard playing over the loud speakers at ABC).
“Like any business,” Handelman said, “our ‘outside’ persona is one we all work hard on. Taking care of customers, feeding their hungers, listening to their stories, giving them a third place to be that isn’t their work or their homes. We create a place every day that tries to enhance people’s lives.”
A life-long baker and dramatic arts major from UC Berkeley, Handelman is the founder and sole proprietor of Alexis Baking Company (ABC) located at 1517 Third St., Napa. The popular eatery/bakery she created in 1990 has evolved into a community and culinary magnet for locals and tourists alike, with lines of hungry patrons often snaking down the block.
Today, grappling with the daily (un)realities of COVID-19, plus having to close ABC for months and then re-open with reconfigured operations, would drag down even the heartiest of souls.
Handelman, however, is a seasoned fighter. Her indefatigable resilience and “can do” attitude has been tested multiple times over the past three decades, and she has consistently managed to keep the doors open.
“Earthquakes, floods and fires are easy to identify,” said Handelman, “and when you’re able to comprehend something – even a disaster – you quickly know how to react and define your course of action. This pandemic requires a whole new set of tools. We can’t see it. We can’t feel it. The sense we have is to use our common sense. We have to identify trusted sources of information. We need leaders to help us understand the path they are creating to basically save us!”
What recently saved ABC for the short-term was a GoFundMe crusade that garnered over $32,000 in contributions.
“For various and sundry reasons, I didn’t qualify for government assistance so my only route was to reach out to those in our community who might help,” Handelman shared. “The campaign saved ABC. I was able to pay rent, my vendors and some taxes, which, when the shutdown hit, were the single biggest financial worry I had. I can’t thank enough all those who contributed.”
If Handelman is the heart of ABC, her staff are the heroes she champions.
“My staff is amazing, what can I say? They are loyal, hardworking, compassionate but also scared and concerned. The pandemic has upended everything we know and understand. They come to work happy to have a job and ready to take on these new challenges – it’s really remarkable. And I trust each and every one of them.”
She added, “I’ve lost a few wonderful employees and actually had to train a new baker using FaceTime. The uncertainty isn’t healthy for anyone, but the sameness of the work, the work itself helps everyone to feel a sense of normalcy – and I think that is what gets us all through this. We need recognizable patterns.”
“Behind the exterior is a lot of hard work, sweat, tears, frustration, creativity, laughing, problem solving and fun,” Handelman said. “As a business owner responsible for these lives that are being shared with me, I need to make sure they feel valued, appreciated, listened to and loved.”
“It is a privilege to have someone spend their time with you as time is the ultimate gift. It’s my responsibility to not squander those gifts in any way because at the end of all the struggle is a product we are all proud of. An environment that is rich and inviting and meaningful. At least that’s what I hope people feel when they come to work or come to eat. It is the reward of work.”
Though we won’t be able to view the current visual arts exhibit that ABC proudly displays inside, nor have the opportunity to salivate over the glass counters filled with baked goods, takeout and outdoor dining is available Wednesdays through Sundays, 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. For menu information, email info@abcnapa or call 707-258-1827.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!