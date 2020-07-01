Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Three songs no flash: Mitchell Glotzer captures music’s biggest names

In 1984, Glotzer began practicing law at Greater Boston Legal Services specializing in representing women in domestic violence cases. After moving to Napa in 1994, he and wife Dori opened Kirk and Glotzer’s New York Bagels, which they ran for five years.

“My very first job was working for a bagel shop in my home state of New Jersey, and I caught the bagel baking bug,” Glotzer said. “I dreamed about having my own bagel shop someday, and made it a reality. Everyone should work for a while in the food industry. You walk away realizing how difficult and exhausting it is. Every job afterwards is quite easy.”

“After we closed our bagel shop, I finally had the time to take photography classes at Napa Valley College, and I learned most of my skills the old fashioned way – in the darkroom. Ron Zak was my primary instructor, and there was such a great group of budding photographers at the time. I was one of the fortunate ones to find myself doing concert photography after many years of classes.”

Glotzer’s first foray was covering KC and the Sunshine Band in Las Vegas, thanks to a family member who promotes music and booked the show.