Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape: Three songs no flash: Mitchell Glotzer captures music’s biggest names

Imagine having front-of-stage access to stellar musicians and comedians who play the Napa Valley and beyond.
For concert/house photographer Mitchell Glotzer, it’s been a dream come true during the past decade and remains his passion, even though local venues are now surreally dark and touring has come to a default standstill.
Maybe you’ve caught a glimpse of Glotzer snapping away in the Uptown Theatre as Keb Mo, Lindsey Sterling, Chris Isaak, Kathy Griffin or Willie Nelson began their sets. Since BottleRock’s inception in 2013, you may have seen him capturing scores of headliners such as Ziggy Marley, Richard Thompson, LL Cool J, The Black Crowes and Patti LaBelle, to name a few.
Glotzer’s sphere of documenting musical icons also includes artists appearing at Blue Note Napa, the Mondavi concert series, Green Music Center, Silo’s, Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre and others. He is unsure of just how many performers he’s photographed but his best guess is 500.
“After years of respecting the musicians and their managers’ desires, I believe the trust that I have earned from production staff, theater managers, musicians and their road managers has resulted in being given great access,” said Glotzer.
It’s not at all surprising that he would eventually make music and photography high priorities given that he attended 150 Grateful Dead shows in his “younger days.”
In 1984, Glotzer began practicing law at Greater Boston Legal Services specializing in representing women in domestic violence cases. After moving to Napa in 1994, he and wife Dori opened Kirk and Glotzer’s New York Bagels, which they ran for five years.
“My very first job was working for a bagel shop in my home state of New Jersey, and I caught the bagel baking bug,” Glotzer said. “I dreamed about having my own bagel shop someday, and made it a reality. Everyone should work for a while in the food industry. You walk away realizing how difficult and exhausting it is. Every job afterwards is quite easy.”
“After we closed our bagel shop, I finally had the time to take photography classes at Napa Valley College, and I learned most of my skills the old fashioned way – in the darkroom. Ron Zak was my primary instructor, and there was such a great group of budding photographers at the time. I was one of the fortunate ones to find myself doing concert photography after many years of classes.”
Glotzer’s first foray was covering KC and the Sunshine Band in Las Vegas, thanks to a family member who promotes music and booked the show.
“I remember shooting from the front of the stage and it was like magic,” Glotzer recalled. “I couldn’t stop photographing, and what struck me was how focused I could be on every detail in front of me despite all the movement between the musicians and dancers on stage.”
“Photographing gave me a great feeling of being hypersensitive with the bonus of enjoying a musical performance. I still feel the excitement running through me just before the band/musician hits the stage. There are times that I walk away after photographing a show with a big smile thinking how fortunate I am to do what I love to do.”
Another highlight was photographing and sharing a post-show conversation with the late, great blues man B.B. King.
“After all the folks meeting B.B. had left the tour bus,” Glotzer said, “I found myself sitting alone with B.B. in his room on the back of the bus. He asked me to stick around for a while, and it was surreal to be sitting with B.B.King.”
Many of Glotzer’s images look more like paintings than photos. The subjects are sharp and energetic having been caught on camera in split-seconds of time – neither posed nor fully aware that this photographer’s rendering will turn out to display a true labor of love. Glotzer prints, mats and makes the framing for all photos chosen for exhibits.
“Today’s digital cameras have come such a long way in being able to capture eight if not more images per second,” explained Glotzer. “I can now easily take a hundred non-flash images or more during the one-to-three-song time span allowed. I may end up with as many blurry images as sharp ones. There is always editing that takes place after a show to find the sharpest images.”
“I have a huge amount of respect for concert photographers from decades ago who used film cameras. The one trap of shooting digital versus film is that you can become somewhat lazy with your photography given that there is no cost involved with taking hundreds of photos. Back in the day prior to digital, I would always think harder about whether to hit the shutter. I think my training, which started in the darkroom, has helped me both with my photography and especially my printing skills.”
Happily, there are currently two ways you can view Glotzer’s concert photographs. The first, “Humor in a Time of Crisis,” is on prominent display at Sweetie Pies Bakery, 520 Main St. in downtown Napa and features eight well-known comedians who have performed at the Uptown Theatre. The second, “The Guitarist of the Day,” showcases 100 rock ‘n’ roll musicians live in concert. To find your favorites, visit Facebook.com/mitchell.glotzer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!