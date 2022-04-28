Faces & Places NewsVu code
A Santa Rosa man reported missing Friday was found dead in the wreck of a vehicle that was found Saturday off Highway 121 in Napa County.
Napa Valley's Miss Terri has spent decades helping others. Now she's the one in need.
A Napa man faces multiple felony allegations after a domestic disturbance and a hit-and-run crash Saturday, police reported.
A Napa Valley couple has taken in a Ukrainian refugee family. Meet the Romanchenkos.
Residents of some Yountville Veterans Home residence halls were told to isolate in their rooms this week to stop an outbreak of COVID-19 cases there.
A traffic collision at the intersection of First Avenue and Hagen Road Thursday afternoon sent a Napa resident to the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries.
Three lanes of eastbound I-80 closed shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle west of the off-ramp for American Canyon Road.
Have you seen this Napa little free pantry? It's one of at least three in the county.
Brandon LaRocco has stepped down after 18 years as a teacher and football coach at Justin-Siena, including the last six seasons at the varsity helm.
After push for micro-winery law, the permitting process begins for small-scale Napa County grape growers
To some Napa grape growers, this ordinance is more than just a set of rules and regulations for them to operate under: It is also a chance to hold off on buyouts and keep their farm in the family.