(Aug. 2, not yet rated)

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby.

2019 CinemaCon - Universal Pictures Presentation

Jason Statham, right, a cast member in the upcoming film "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," greets fellow cast member Dwayne Johnson onstage during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. 

The enduring "Fast & Furious" action franchise jumped - like a nitrous-oxide-burning car - from stories about illegal street racers to the tales of international espionage around the fifth film. This ninth installment is not a sequel per se, but a spinoff, built on the sturdy backs of two of the series' recurring characters: Johnson's lawman Luke Hobbs and Statham's outlaw Deckard Shaw. (If you're coming late to this party, the two antagonists have been bickering with - and battering - each other since movie No. 7.)

Here, Hobbs and Shaw are forced to become unlikely allies, partnering with an MI6 agent (Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw's sister, when a genetically enhanced anarchist (Elba) obtains a biological weapon that - wait for it - threatens the fate of the world. The globe-trotting action includes a sojourn in Hobbs's native Samoa.

On top of the familiar premise, fans of F&F can expect gleefully physics-defying mayhem and unabashedly cliched dialogue: "Let's do this," Hobbs says in the trailer, as well as, even more predictably, "We're going to need cars - and guns."

