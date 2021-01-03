Feeding the Travel Bug: A virtual year in Wales

Ariel embarked on a study of Welsh at the University of Aberystwyth, which is also home to the Welsh National Library. This came to a halt because of COVID-19. This, however, did not deter the Welsh teachers, who hope to soon have 1 million people speaking their language. They went online with their classes.

Ariel joined in and thus I became used to hearing, at odd hours of the day and night, (Greenwich mean time) hearing conversations in Welsh, which, I discovered, has a distinct and lyrical beauty. Also, it does have vowels, only they are disguised as consonants, (the letters “y” and “w”) so that the word cwrw (beer) is, in fact, pronounceable (“kuru”).

Her dog, Puck, joined on

most classes, thus becoming one of the few Welsh-speaking dogs in California. I would awake to hear a jolly chorus from Ariel’s dog-loving Welsh classmates: “Hello, Puck!” or, if he were not up yet at 1 a.m., “But where is Puck?”

I also learned as we moved into fall, that the Welsh were following our presidential election with the kind of horrified fascination usually reserved for movies like “Pyscho” or “Night of the Living Dead.” I daresay Ariel’s vocabulary expanded profoundly as she tried to explain the electoral college (coleg etholiadol).