Fiddles, dance, bubbles and puppets: E & M Presents returns with three family-friendly shows

If you’ve never been to an E & M Presents performance, you’re missing out.

Geared toward families but highly entertaining for all ages, E & M Presents has showcased an impressive lineup of performing arts in Napa since it was founded 2015 by Evy and Morrie Warshawski.

From an all-female equestrian team executing breathtaking bareback maneuvers at full gallop to scientific experiments resulting in cool chemical reactions to life-like dinosaurs brought to life by puppeteers, performers, and paleontologists, E & M presentations never disappoint.

On hiatus since 2020 due to COVID-19, the husband-and-wife team are delighted to continue filling an important gap in the cultural landscape of the Napa Valley by presenting three performances in 2022 – one at the Yountville Community Center in March and two at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in May.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that March and May will be safe for both artists and audiences,” said Evy Warshawski. “One group is coming from New York, one from Ottawa, Canada and one is coming off an extended tour of Europe. While having to cancel and postpone shows has been challenging, we’re now set to move forward.”

Fiddle and step dance champions

The Fitzgeralds, a trio of Canadian siblings, bring their high-energy fiddling and mind-blowing step dancing to Napa on March 6. Tom, Kerry, and Julie Fitzgerald, three-time Canadian Grandmaster Fiddle and Step Dance champions, possess a rare combination of exceptional musicianship and incomparable step dancing.

Raised in a musical household on the outskirts of the Ottawa Valley, the siblings got their start touring internationally with their family’s band “Everything Fitz.” Their roots are steeped in the rich tradition of Old Time fiddling and step dancing that evolved with the arrival of Irish, Scottish and French Immigrants to Canada.

Over time, The Fitzgeralds have incorporated various styles of fiddle music including Celtic, jazz, bluegrass, French-Canadian and pop into their performances. They’ve also explored other dance forms, including Irish and tap. The trio continues to push boundaries by fusing traditional and modern styles of fiddle and dance to create their own unique style and sound.

According to Cape Breton fiddling sensation Natalie MacMaster, “The Fitzgeralds are standout musicians in our Canadian music industry. The caliber of musicianship is very high. I think together they are a beautiful blend of gorgeous fiddle music, and top rate, absolutely exhilarating dance routines.”

The Amazing Bubble Man

Louis Pearl, one of the world’s leading bubbleologists, will astound audiences with bubble art, tricks, science and fun. With a flick of his wrist, Pearl’s rainbow-colored bubble creations appear like magic; bubbles within bubbles, giant bubbles, and even bubbles filled with smoke.

It all started in 1980 with the Bubble Trumpet, a toy Pearl created, demonstrated and sold on a street corner in Berkeley, CA. Eventually, his toy company featured 147 products with international manufacturing and distribution, but Pearl discovered he preferred playing with the toys, not selling them. He sold the company in 2002 and has been touring the world ever since, delighting audiences with his mind-blowing tricks.

Ever wonder why bubbles are round? Pearl uses bubbles as visual aids to incorporate interesting science into his hour-long performance. And it’s not just the kids who’ll want to join Pearl on stage for the audience participation segments of the show. Accompanied by his wife, Jet Black Pearl on the accordion, The Amazing Bubble Man will bring his latest levitations, “The Floating Caterpillar Bubble” and “The Honeymoon Bubble” on May 1.

The ambassador of joy

The Joshua Show has delighted audiences across North America since 2013 with its quirky handcrafted puppets, physical comedy, oddball props, and tap-dancing. The creation of New York-based puppeteer Joshua Holden, the self-declared “Ambassador of Joy,” The Joshua Show delivers something wonderous, inspiring and so fun it makes audiences happy.

Accompanied by musician Jeb Colwell, Holden and his puppet soulmate Mr. Nicolas bring to the stage high-quality, family entertainment that enlightens its viewers. Using authenticity, kindness, curiosity, a healthy sense of humor and self-determination, The Joshua Show encourages audiences find joy in everyday life, celebrate their differences and respect the feelings of others.

Awarded “Fan Favorite” and “Best Performance” by the National Puppetry Festival, The Joshua Show, appearing in Napa on May 6, is accessible to both kids and adults.

“I strive to create work that spreads joy to my audiences," Holden said. "Bringing puppets to the show is a no-brainer because they are instant joy makers. Tap dancing is one of the happiest forms of dancing and it’s intergenerational. It pumps up the energy of the show.” Joshua Holden

Showtimes for each of the three performances are 1 and 3 p.m. The Fitzgeralds and The Joshua Show are at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, and The Amazing Bubble Man is at the Yountville Community Center/Generations Room.

Tickets for all shows are available now through Eventbrite.com and at the door on the day of. Doors open one hour prior to each show. Visit EandMPresents.org for up-to-date information on shows and COVID-19 protocols.