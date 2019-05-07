Tom Finch, owner of Filippi’s Pizza Grotto at 645 First St., started working for the family business when he was only 9 years old.
“That’s probably not even legal today,” he said, grinning. “I came in every day to stock shelves and clean the walk in, and got a silver dollar from my grandmother. I felt like a rich man.”
By 13, he was a full-time dishwasher, earning $1.35 an hour after school and on weekends. Humble beginnings, but all part of the family business.
When Finch opened Filippi’s in Napa in 2005, now one of 15 restaurants bearing the family name, all run by descendants of the founders and the only one outside of Southern California, he knew exactly what he wanted it to be.
A single father of three and a Napa resident, he couldn’t afford to take his own family out to dinner.
“I wanted to open a family restaurant. Filippi’s is a place to bring your kids, go for a date night, or after a soccer game.”
Finch opened his restaurant using “the nuts and bolts of the family business with a few additions that fit Napa.”
It’s proven to be just what Napa wants.
The first Filippi’s opened when Finch’s grandfather bought a delicatessen on India Street in San Diego in 1950.
He sold meats, cheeses and other Italian favorites to local fishermen who bought groceries from him before going out to sea. As the fishing industry began to change, his grandfather had to change with it, and he began to pursue his true passion, making sauce and pasta in the back of the store.
The family recipes he introduced to his customers were an instant hit, and became the focus of his efforts.
“My grandfather was an incredibly hard worker. He worked all day at the Deli and night at in a machine shop. Then he would drive to L.A. at 3:00 in the morning to buy the needed items for the Deli, using that day’s receipts to buy tomorrow’s pasta,” said Finch.
To this day, that original Deli and Filippi’s restaurant are still there, still thriving, and still using recipes created in the family.
Finch’s mother, sister and five brothers all worked in the family business, and four of the boys went on to open their own Filippi’s in San Diego and the surrounding area. Tom Finch opened in Napa in 2005, but only after a long absence from the business.
“We were a really close family, and there was the drama people associate with Italian families – yelling, hugging, crying – all of it,” said Finch.
“We all either quit or got fired all the time, then made up the next day and went back to work. I got fired one time and just didn’t come back.”
At first, his family couldn’t believe it and figured that Finch would quickly come to his senses, but the young man, then in his 20s, set out on a new path for himself.
“I went to culinary school, got a business and culinary degree, and then worked at some of the great restaurants that were a growing trend in San Francisco. I did an internship at the Four Seasons’ Clift Hotel that turned into a job there. It was an amazing experience for me. Six months or so later, Marriott International recruited me to join them. That turned into a 17-year career.”
Finch returned to Southern California with Marriott and worked as executive chef at several different properties there. He transferred to Napa in 1994 as the opening director of food and beverage when Marriott bought the Clarion, and stayed there for six years.
Marriott recognized Finch’s contributions and promoted him to the San Ramon Marriott, and to also help re-concept the restaurant there. After four years there, he decided it was time to put his hard work into his own passion, carrying on the family traditions.
“I was working way too hard for somebody else, and decided it was time to open a Filippi’s here.”
Before he could do so, “I went to see my family to get their blessings. One uncle asked me if I still remembered how to make meatballs, and another asked if I had my own money. My Uncle Roberto said, ‘Everybody should be a millionaire – go do it,’” Finch said, laughing through the telling.
Any restaurant owner will tell you the business is risky and hard work, but Finch was never worried.
“People asked me if I was afraid I might fail. It never entered my mind.”
Finch’s grandparents were married and raised their children in the Bronx, New York, and Filippi’s has always served a New York-style pizza. “We make ours as a pizza pie.”
The ingredients are under cheese, and it’s all baked in a brick oven allowing all of the flavors to develop. Everything is made in-house, starting with their sauce or “gravy”, as some Italians call it.
“We make huge meatballs that people love to talk about,” and that they drive miles to enjoy.
“We get people all the time, from all over the Bay Area, who’ve eaten at Filippi’s down south, and they come here for the experience. Our customers are loyal, too. We’ve got a customer who lives in Washington state. He’ll call every couple of months and say, ‘I’m coming down, Tom.’ I know without asking that he wants a dozen half-baked pepperoni pizzas to take back.”
Most of Filippi’s customers are locals, and Finch looks after them, especially the kids. When they come in, they know that they are going to get a little dough ball to play with while they wait for their pizza.
“We also do some fun things for small groups of little ones, teaching them how to make pizza, taking them for a tour of the kitchen, and eating their own pizza creation. It’s great to see a five-year-old trying to toss a pizza in the air!”
He has the utmost respect for educators, volunteers and coaches, too. “Those are the people who took care of my kids growing up. Kids that play sports, sing in the choir, or are involved in any group activity have great role models and are always good kids.”
Today, Finch’s two boys are following in their dad’s footsteps. “My sons are now the fourth generation to be in the family business,” he said with obvious pride.
Finch’s philosophy is simple.
“We love what we do and we do what we love. We take care of our family and we take care of your family too.”
Filippi’s is open daily. For details, call 707-254-9700.