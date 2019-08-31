The Napa community has a tradition of helping those in need both at home and abroad. On Sept. 8, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Black Stallion Winery there will be an event to continue support of Asha, an effective organization that is transforming the lives of people in the slum areas of Delhi, India.
The Napa connection to Asha (which means 'hope' in the Hindi language) started serendipitously 20 years ago when Congressman Mike Thompson and his wife Jan were on a trip to northern India. Jan Thompson, a registered nurse, visited with Dr. Kiran Martin, a pediatrician in Delhi who had started Asha as a mission to improve the lives of those living in the slum.
Martin recognized that providing medical care would not be enough, and was establishing programs to improve hygiene, diet, infrastructure, and provide education for mothers and children. Where necessary, Martin worked with the local political leaders to improve governance and allow the Asha programs to be implemented.
The Thompsons recognized the tremendous potential and effectiveness of the Asha model, and upon return to Napa they collaborated with Kalish and Ghisela Chaudhary (of Chaudhary Associates, a Napa-based civil engineering firm) to establish a local program of ongoing support, including a yearly event “Asha day Napa Valley “ to report progress and experience Indian food and culture.
For the more than 20 years since, Dr. Kiran Martin, founder and CEO of Asha, has visited Napa and brought the Asha story to many Napans in meetings at schools and public events. With help from Napa and other communities around the world, Asha has supported children from the Delhi slums to attend schools, has formed children’s groups where leadership skills are taught, has established women’s groups to empower the women to support their communities.
Financial inclusion has been introduced, and community health workers have been trained. Most recently, establishing pathways to college for young people growing up in the slums has been included in Asha’s mission.
This year’s Napa Valley event on Sept. 8 will include both Indian appetizers and dinner donated by Harjeet (Jeet) and Joti Bhangoo, owners of the popular Indian restaurant Aroma Indian Cuisine in Napa.
The evening’s activities include a meet-and-greet with the Thompsons, a silent and live auction, an instant wine cellar opportunity, an Indian marketplace (with shawls, bangles, henna tattoos, and other items) and a chance to do some Bollywood dancing.
When Martin visits Napa, she does more than share the Asha story at this annual fundraiser. She has visited elementary schools, secondary schools, the Napa Boys and Girls Club, women’s groups, and churches.
For the past few years, a college student from one of Asha’s slum communities in Delhi has accompanied her, and these students have given presentations at many Napa schools. At one of the local schools last year, a boy approached the student from India confessing that he had always thought that he had it worse than anyone in the world but had gained a new understanding and perspective on his life.
Asha has been able to support nearly 3,000 students to enter colleges and universities throughout Delhi. Until this program was provided to slum residents, it was unheard of for a slum dweller to attend a university. This year, Tushar will accompany Martin on her trip to Napa. Tushar is currently attending the University of Delhi and shares his story:
“I was born in great poverty to parents who lived in a slum by the railway track. My father was a laborer doing low-paid work at Asia’s largest scrap yard, breaking down old cars or machines with crude tools.
"The biggest tragedy is that after 14 years of being a laborer, he has suddenly lost his job because the scrap yard has been declared illegal by the courts. We are once again facing huge financial challenges.
"I work as a sweeper in a small shop and tutor the children in my slum after college hours to bring a bit of money home. There is a huge scarcity of water in my community, and I have to wake early each day to fill up enough water from the common water connection and carry it home in buckets. My father and I have had a stressful relationship because his sleep is disturbed when I study at night as we all live in one room.
"I can never forget the day when I was playing an Indian street game when a young Asha ambassador approached me. That meeting changed my life. She took me to the Asha Center and introduced me to many kind and loving members of the Asha family. The books I had always dreamed of buying, but could not, were provided by Asha, and I was thrilled.
"The senior ambassadors helped me, coached me and mentored me. I was able to secure admission in a history honors program at Delhi University. This was my dream course, and I was in."
"I have now decided that I would like to do a masters in history of art as the architecture of the ancient monuments in Delhi has always fascinated me. I (now) love being an Asha ambassador and spreading the Asha values that have completely changed my life and made me a better person. I may forget many people and incidents in life, but I can never forget Dr. Kiran and will always love her as my mother."
"Here I am, Tushar, a poor boy who played barefooted in the dirty lanes by the railway track, didn’t have enough to eat, and today I have nearly completed my bachelors in history (with) honors. Thank you to all the Asha friends who have changed the lives of student (from the) slums. We will always remain grateful to you.”
Napans have been generous supporting Asha programs through the years and have been particularly responsive in providing scholarships and higher education support for the young people in the more than 50 slums that Asha serves. But the young people in Napa have also benefited through the contacts that they have had with these visiting college students and Martin’s visits with Napa students through the years. These visits have provided Napa students with new perspectives on the lives of other students growing up in very different circumstances.
Call Susan Needleman at Chaudhary and Associates, 707-255-2729, for more information and to make a reservation to attend Asha Day Napa Valley on Sept. 8.