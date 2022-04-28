First Person: Slithering Down the Snake (River)

My wife and I had been wanting to take a cruise down the Snake and Columbia rivers for some time, so we finally succumbed to the advertising by American Cruise Lines.

We flew to Lewiston, Idaho and crossed the Snake River to Clarkston, Washington to board their good ship American Harmony for a seven-day 567 sailing-mile cruise ending in Portland, Oregon.

The ship holds 186 passengers and, on our cruise, there were 109, and they were still staffing up, flying new employees to Portland and driving them to the ship wherever we were docked.

We succumbed and signed up for a pre-cruise, a day of jet boating through Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, which is the deepest river-carved gorge in North America, with an average depth of 5,280 feet. The trip lasted six hours and covered 112 miles round-trip.

For those of you who’ve taken a jet-boat ride, you know how exhilarating they are. And fraught with danger -- well, dangerous if they accidently slam into a sheer wall or sink or tip over. None of that happened to us but still, it could have.

There are of course, travelers, with thalassophobia, a persistent and intense fear of deep bodies of water such as, well, Hell’s Canyon. When I explained how deep the river was several people got off the boat. Probably due to their thalassophobia, not to be mistaken with aquaphobia, which is fear of water itself. If you have that, do you ever, well shower??

We stayed at the Clarkston Holiday Inn for the pre-cruise jet-boat ride. It was a great hotel, with a wonderful restaurant, but like everywhere else they’re having trouble finding staff. They had a brand-new wait person and I talked to her about the wine list, she knew nothing about anything on it. She said that she will get training. Her last job was in a bar and she did have an exhaustive knowledge of box wines. Perfect.

Needless to say, we heard a lot about the Lewis and Clark Expedition, sponsored by President Thomas Jefferson, who wanted to find the most direct route across the continent for the purpose of commerce.

And there was Sacagawea, a member of the Hidatsa tribe, who was kidnapped at age 12 and became a slave for a Shoshone tribe. Later she was sold to an English fur trapper with whom she had a son, Jean-Baptiste. She got hooked up with the expedition and was a major player throughout their journey. She lived a brave and noble life and died at 25.

While docked at Les Dalles, end of the Oregon Trail, which in English means a stretch of a river between high rock walls, with rapids and dangerous currents. It could also come from the early French settlers who thought that the Columbia River rapids reminded them of gutters lined with flagstone. Whatever the origin, you rarely hear it said the same by locals nor visitors. We visited the self-titled “National Neon Sign Museum”. The owner is a neon sign fanatic. He bought an old two-story brick building to house his collection of neon signs he’s restored over the years. He’s seriously into the science of it all but did mention that 40% of neon comes (or should I say “came”) from Ukraine. The signs were a real flashback with signs like Sinclair Gas (Dino the Dinosaur), OK Used Cars, Dairy Queen, Jax Diner.

We finally docked in Stevenson, WA, so we could visit Multnomah Falls, the 2nd highest year around waterfall in the US. To get to the falls we had to go from Washington to the Oregon side of the Columbia River via the Bridge of the Gods. Seems that this bridge was built in 1920 of steel, it had to be raised 40’ when the Bonneville Dam was built, and as our bus driver delighted in telling us, it is old, rusty, needs maintenance and worst of all, was built by the low bidder. He told us this as we started to cross over in a 10-ton bus.

We successfully transited the bridge and arrived shortly thereafter at Multnomah Falls, which more than lives up to its reputation as a spectacular sight cascading 620’ down the incredibly green steep cliff-side.

And on the 7th day,,,no, no, don’t worry. This is not a religious tirade. Today we were docked in Kalama Harbor, WA, scheduled to take a 5-hour Mt. St. Helens scenic drive so we could see the snow-covered crater. Today is April 11th, deep into springtime, when we woke up to a foot of snow, 15 degrees at the visitor’s center which was closed anyway, the Forest Service Ranger letting the ship know that he wouldn’t be up there to give us a 20-minute lecture standing around in the snow and not being able to see anything. Kalama hasn’t seen snow like that since 1935, and on top of that their power was out.

Saccharine voice: Cindy, our cruise director would make announcements throughout the day about tours, lectures, meals, evacuation drills, entertainment etc., in a sweet but insincere saccharine voice, that after 6 days I asked Amy, a 22 years old wait-staff person if after listening to those announcements day in and day out, if she didn’t want to go up to Cindy’s office, rip the mike out of her hand, (remembering that the demographics of this cruise is closer to 100 years old rather than 35) and say “listen up, all passengers need to go to the rear deck ASAP, where we’re going to have a mandatory swim across the Columbia River. Let’s go, what’s holding you up? Move it!!” Amy the nice laid-back girl from Alabama said, “no Jed, I’ve never wanted to do that”. Oh well, there you go. I never got my hands on that mike.

Today we’re docked in Astoria, named after Johann Jakob Astor, an entrepreneur par excellence that owned the Pacific Fur Company, trapping beaver pelts for felt hats, very popular for years. One of his men wanted to build a bell tower on top of the hill in Astoria, so Astor told him that he’d throw some money at the project. In 1926, the 124’ high, 164 step Astoria Column was built. The column is a unique work of northwest art, serving as a monument to the native people of the region. When we got to the top, we were supposed to have an unprecedented 360 angle view of Astoria, ships, bridges, Coast Guard cutters (Astoria is indeed known as a Coast Guard City), except it was hailing and blowing like never before. We retreated and decided to visit the Columbia River Maritime Museum which had big ship exhibits, an excellent 3-D movie about our newest nuclear aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan . Most interesting was a Coast Guard open sea rescue ship that if swamped, will flip over and right itself and your good to go IF you can hold your breath or scream out loud in terror for 30 seconds in bitter turbulent cold water. The Coast Guard has a training facility out of Astoria because they can count on storm like conditions 300+ days a year.

All in all, we passed through 8 dams and locks, four on the Snake and 4 on the Columbia River, with a total vertical drop of 730 feet. Going through the locks is always fun except when there are high winds, which is why this entire area is called wind alley. It’s not a good thing to have your cruise ship banging against the lock walls and at one point we were delayed going through the lock until the winds subsided somewhat. Finally seeing the huge Bonneville Dam was a real pleasure.

Remembering that this was an American flagged ship, I was surprised to found out that you couldn’t get French (American?) fries on board, that they took all their espresso machines out because they broke all the time, but worst of all, their wine listing was red, white or rosé. I asked nicely if we could burrow down a bit deeper, so they showed me the actual wine list, remember that we’re going through some of the most productive wine lands in the world and their list is low end Bev-MO! I thought that we were back in Fresno going to the annual Farm Bureau banquet, where indeed red or white was totally acceptable. When I asked to chat with the sommelier, it was a confusing word, and it turns out that there was literally no-one on the entire ship that knew anything about wine. Fortunately for them, I then stepped up as the on-board expert and in digging they found a couple bottles of Lodi Zinfandel. Each night they’d give me a bottle which of course, I shared freely.