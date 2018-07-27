Lindsay Fisher has won plenty of endurance rides on Chris Martin’s 16-year-old gelding, Monk.
But being neck and neck down the stretch with Colorado rider Tennessee Lane in the prestigious Tevis Cup 100-Miles-One-Day Ride last year, the Napa veterinarian felt kind of like she had been pushed onto a stage and forced to sing and dance.
After they had ridden together for miles, chatting about life and alerting each other of dangers, Fisher thought they would leave the last vet check together and let their horses decide the winner. But Lane left without her. Fisher didn’t leave until she felt her horse was ready for a treacherous final six miles in the dark and finished a surprisingly distant second, 12 minutes behind Lane.
After debuting in the 63-year-old event from Robie Equestrian Park near Truckee to Auburn with a 19th-place finish aboard Phoenix Affair in 2005, the 2000 Vintage High graduate seemed to be hell-bent to win the thing, placing seventh on the same horse in 2006.
After a nine-year absence from the event, during which she got married and finished veterinary school, she contended for three straight years on Monk, placing eighth in 2015 and fifth in 2016 before last year’s close call.
Does she hope to get revenge this year, and leave Lane in the dust? Hardly.
“No, no revenge. She rode a great ride,” Fisher said Wednesday while wrapping up a half-day of work at Napa Valley Equine before heading home to pack. “No revenge at all. I’m not that kind of person. I’m just going to go out and ride my ride, and that’s all you can do.”
Fisher said she also doesn’t want a repeat of last year’s scenario.
“No, I don’t want to be back in that position again. That’s too stressful,” she laughed. “I would like it to be a little bit more clear-cut, not six miles from the finish line and tied for first. I’d rather be an hour ahead of them or an hour behind.”
When Fisher started thinking of signing up for this year’s Tevis Cup, her motivation wasn’t winning as much as seeing if she could finish with another of her mom’s horses – 20-year-old Bucephalus, named after the horse ridden by ancient Greek king Alexander the Great who during his 20s created one of the largest empires of the ancient world.
“As it turns out, he is Monk’s dad; it’s a really, really small world,” Fisher said. “I did a ride on him in February and he did very well, but we made a decision to use Monk instead of him because it’s really hard to find the time to train for this ride. It’s just challenging right now in my life, working, running a business and having two little kids. I might need to train him when I have more free time, when my kids are older.”
The Tevis Cup is called a “ride” and not a “race” for a reason, partly so riders don’t risk their horse’s health just so they can win. In fact, along with the first-place finisher getting the Tevis Cup, the top-10 finisher whose horse is judged to be in the best condition after the ride gets the prestigious Haggin Cup award.
“It’s hard to cut corners at Tevis because it’s such a hard ride. You have to do everything right,” Fisher explained. “Your horse has to have a phenomenal day, and you have to have a little bit of luck, too, to have a super successful day. I can’t imagine having a better day than I had last year. I was surprised with how that whole day turned out. I never would have expected to be in that position, but that was the day the horse had and I just kept riding my ride, and that’s where it got me.
“Looking back and hearing from other people, you know it is a ride, however, it became a race last year. Both horses, Far (Lane’s Auli Farwa) and Monk just pulled away from the other horses. They called it ‘A Race of the Two Greats.’ It was exciting for everybody, because there was a lot of suspense for people, not knowing what was going to happen. Both horses were strong all day and stride for stride, and I think it was good for the sport to have it come down to a race, with neither horse looking like it was tired.”
She said she has no regrets about losing her lead after riding 94 miles for 16 hours in the heat.
“It was unexpected for me to be as close to the winner’s circle as I was,” she said. “I was joking with my family because, you know, my first year (on Monk) I placed eighth, then fifth, then second, and now there’s only one way to keep improving. But I’m not looking to improve my placing because that is a really high expectation.”
Having been on the brink of finally winning, maybe she’ll be able use that experience if she’s in the same situation this year.
“It’s still going to depend on how much horse I have left, and how much horse is left in the other horse,” she said. “Last year, both horses were just as fresh as one another. Then it was just a matter of my gut reaction, and that was to let (Lane) go, and that’s what I did – with the thought in the back of my mind that they could always go out looking strong and then a couple of miles into that last little section, her horse could get tired and I could catch up and pass them. So I didn’t back off necessarily, but I didn’t go and chase – not on that section of trail. It’s just too technical and it wasn’t worth it for me to do that.
“Every year is a different year and I don’t know how the day is going to go until I start riding it. My odds are in favor of my horse feeling nice and strong, based on history, but it’s a whole new day. I just have to go from vet check to vet check, find my pace and get him through the first third of the ride. I’m up toward the front, I’ll scout who’s in front of me, how far they are in front of me, see how their horses look, and go from there.”
She said her husband, Erik, thought she and Monk should have taken off after Lane last year.
“He said ‘You should have just run it.’ It’s a guy thing,” she laughed.
Erik will be crewing for her with her parents, Susie and Steve Seibert, her sister Allison Knox, her friend Jessica Tuteur and daughter Lily Davenport, and Erik’s mother Veronica, who will bring their daughter Hailey, 5, and son Austin, 2, to the Foresthill vet check to wish their mom luck over the final third of the ride.
Asked if she’ll chat with Lane, Fisher said “Sure, why not? Maybe we’ll have a drink or something. We can have a toast to a good competition last year.”