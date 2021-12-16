Fluttershy

Make way for my big personality! I am looking for a home to show off my superpowers in. I'm well... View on PetFinder
The stabbing occurred during a fight at a woman's Napa home Sunday night, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting and stabbing were reported less than two hours apart Sunday morning, according to police.
An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday after a crash on Imola Avenue, Freeway Drive and Golden Gate Drive, according to police.
NVUSD's seven trustees all voted against the petition, which would have created a self-governing middle school in time for the 2022-23 year.
One of the wrecks involved three vehicles on Big Ranch Road on Sunday night and left a driver with major injuries, authorities said.
The man who was fatally shot by Napa Police on Oct. 6 pointed a gun at his father and then at arriving officers in an apparent “suicide by cop…
The agreement ends a federal lawsuit David Molina's family had filed in response to their son's fatal shooting after a foot pursuit.
WARNING: Audio and video recordings of the Oct. 6 incident in which Jeremy Vellenoweth was fatally shot by Napa Police contain profanity. Reader discretion is advised.
The Oxbow RiverStage will be moved closer to the Napa River and reoriented to face downtown Napa for the 2022 concert series — among other changes — after Alta Heights residents raised concerns about concert noise.
ELLIOTT, Iowa (AP) — A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day.
