Food: Where the locals eat — Cook St. Helena

“When most people ask me where the best place to eat in St. Helena is, I normally don’t tell them,” Michael Vanderbyl said. “I don’t tell them because I don’t want the word out. You have to be a really good friend for me to tell you about Cook. Small, great staff and the food is just so good.”
Vanderbyl has been eating at Cook St. Helena “at least once a week” since it opened nearly 15 years ago. And he’s only one of many.
Cook St. Helena
Jude Wilmoth founded the restaurant back in 2004. Now he and his wife, Meagan Rounds-Wilmoth, run the operation, spending their time running between their adjacent restaurants, Cook and Cook Tavern (which is more casual and has handmade pizza) or spending time with their two young children.
Wilmoth, a St. Helena native, was one of 11 children, and he learned to cook early.
“In our family you either did dishes or cooked,” he said. “So I learned to cook.”
He went on to work with chefs such as Michael Chiarello and Cat Cora, where he gained an appreciation for the cuisines of northern Italy.
“Growing up we ate family-style, serving food on big platters around a table,” he said. “It’s how I feel most comfortable. It’s what I wanted to create at Cook.”
Cook’s comfort
The story goes that when the influential chef James Beard was asked what his favorite restaurant was, he answered, “The same as yours — the one that loves me the most.”
We might go to a restaurant for the food, but we come back because we were made comfortable and cared for and we leave feeling satisfied.
Spend much time at Cook and you’ll see the owners greeting guests, often with a hug. It’s not a show, and that is just one of the sources of Cook’s success.
Small, cozy dining room
When I was growing up in St. Helena, a small diner called the Green Valley Café was in the spot where Cook is now. The 11-seat bar counter remains, although it’s now has a marble surface, with the space being used both for seating and also to make the handmade pasta each morning before guests begin to arrive for the lunch service. The most coveted seats are the few at the end that face the open kitchen.
Hiro Sone, the chef-owner of the recently closed iconic Terra Restaurant in St. Helena, once said that for him the sound of people eating, talking and laughing with a backdrop of clinking silverware on dishes and the sizzling of food from a nearby kitchen is music to his ears. And at Cook that is the “music” one hears.
The simple, comfortable dining room seats 39 with small, but sturdy, wooden tables and chairs. The large windows provide bright light, with a small back dining area shrouded in the glow of the kitchen’s activity and flashes of flames as some new morsel is being cooked.
A core team
Like many restaurants in the Napa Valley, staffing is the top challenge at Cook, Wilmoth said.
“Last week, I received a text from a cook who told me he wouldn’t be coming in any longer,” Wilmoth said recently. “He’d told me the week before that he was happy here. But it’s tough. It’s hard for folks to make it work because rents are high and there are constant new opportunities out there, if even for a little more money.”
Even with such problems, Cook, unlike many other area restaurants, has maintained a core team of cooks and waitstaff who provide expertise, familiarity, consistency and the ability to greet many of their customers by name.
“We want to know you — what your favorite dish is or go-to wine is, your preferred seating or whatever makes you comfortable,” Wilmoth said. “We don’t need software to remember our guests.”
He was taking a good-humored swipe at the new trend of some restaurants using facial recognition software.
In 2017, the Wilmoths briefly joined forces with another highly regarded Napa Valley chef couple, Ryder and Michaella Zetts. A year later, the Zettses departed for undisclosed reasons. They now live in Nashville, where Ryder took a job as the executive chef for three new restaurants owned by Atlanta’s prolific restaurateur, Ford Fry.
“I miss Ryder,” Wilmoth said. “He’s a creative force and we’d sit around after the shift and talk about menu ideas — it was great. My hope is that they’ve found a good spot for them where he has the space to showcase all of his many talents.”
The food
The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. The menu is divided into appetizers, salads and soups, house-made pastas, entrees, sides and an additional dessert menu. Although the menu has a northern Italy ethos, the food here has a distinctly local vibe, with nearly all of the fresh produce, meat and fish sourced from farms within 150 miles. If you go early enough to any of the local farmers markets, chances are you’ll see a Wilmoth or one of their team members hauling away boxes of heirloom tomatoes or other seasonal produce.
The Parma-prosciutto appetizer ($16) includes juicy and fragrant K & J Orchard peaches and provides an alternative to the classic prosciutto-melon motif. The house-made burrata bruschetta with mushroom ragu ($16) is a chewy, creamy, savory dish that along with a bowl of mussels with sausage, spicy tomato broth and grilled bread ($16) combine into a breathtaking meal-moment that transforms a lunch into something larger, more meaningful and more satiating.
The Caesar salad ($13) is a mount of crispy local romaine, grated Parma and crunchy croutons, all covered generously with a lemony-mild-anchovy dressing. The beet salad includes large chunks of sweet-roasted beets grown just down the road at the Napa Farmhouse Inn that accompany a salad of lightly dressed Sausalito watercress and a generous crumble of Point Reyes blue cheese ($14).
The pasta
Some believe that dried pasta is equivalent to fresh pasta. But eat any pasta from Cook — made using Caputo flour from Napoli — and that belief might change.
Beyond the flour, the pasta for the Cavatelli all’arrabbiata ($22) is made with local eggs, homemade ricotta and a splash of white wine, a combination that complements the sauce of fresh-made sausage, thin slices of fried garlic, fruity tomato puree and sweet-minty basil.
Vanderbyl said one of his “Cook staples” is the basil fettuccine Michelangelo with chicken and Calabrian chilies ($21).
“They used to run it only as a special, but I requested it so often I think Jude just gave up and added it to the main menu,” he said. “Being a designer, I was really touched when he renamed the dish to Michelangelo.”
The entrees include an ad-hoc risotto dish that allows the chefs flexibility to respond to any dietary restriction, such as gluten-free, vegan or vegetarian (market price).
The whole red trout with velvety confit potatoes, fresh beans and lemon butter ($28) is cooked to crackling-fried-skin perfection. The half-roasted chicken ($28) is a wonder to behold in the manner in which it has been boned, allowing the final cut to remain moist throughout. Although each dish feels complete, a side of soft Tallegio cheese polenta ($9) is not to be missed.
The panna cotta ($10) is unlike most other versions. Instead of being dense and pucklike, here it’s light and airy, as if creme Anglaise could form a soufflé. The Mundae gelato includes a drizzle of fruity evoo (olive oil) and satisfying bits of Sel de Mer “ gray salt” that adds a punch to random bites of the sweet-luscious dish.
The wine
Cocktails are not served at Cook. Wilmoth owns only one license to serve spirits and he uses it at Cook Tavern. He is attempting to obtain an additional license but reports that the process is long, costly and cumbersome.
The wine list is focused on the Napa Valley but does have offerings from Sonoma and the Central Coast as well as a couple of dozen Italian wines. It offers excellent examples of Napa Cabernet Sauvignon, but it is the more obscure varietals that often pair best with this food.
For example, try the La Sirena Grenache ($81 a bottle) with the trout or the Relic old-vine Carignane ($57) with the Cavatelli. For the serious braised-short-rib aficionado, try pairing the Cook version with the Robert Biale Black Chicken Zinfandel ($77). The seven wines by the glass average $15 a glass and corkage is $20 per bottle but is waived for every equal-sized bottle that’s purchased.
Within the Napa Valley there are plenty of options to eat well. Restaurants range from those to visit on special occasions to those that explore new culinary trends. But then there are those like Cook that provide a warm, consistent, comfortable and satisfying experience, day in and day out. At these establishments, one often sees the owners working the line or greeting guests, team members stay for more than a few months, the food tastes good from dish to dish, and local seasonal ingredients are the norm. At these eateries, the music is of people talking, and the point of being there is a mix of eating, drinking and connecting with others.
“There are many places around the Napa Valley that serve epic food,” said Mero Pavlovich whose wife is Felicia Chiarello, a native of St. Helena and daughter of Chef Michael Chiarello. The couple split their time between Mexico City and their Napa Valley home.
“Cook is grounded, familiar,” Pavlovich said. “We appreciate the other kinds of restaurants to be sure, but we often find ourselves gravitating toward this place. It’s where the locals eat.”