Foot and bike path improvements around Napa expected to start this year

The trail resurfacing near Stanly Ranch will improve cycling safety beyond the minimum requirement, but safety upgrades along busy Soscol Avenue need to go further than better pavement markings, according to Patrick Band, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition.

"Ensuring that the bike lanes on Soscol meet minimum standards is important, and the addition of conflict markings will certainly help," he said in an email Monday. "But paint alone doesn't keep a distracted driver from drifting into a bike lane. High speed and high volume corridors like Soscol need separated or protected bike lanes to make riding a bike in Napa safe and accessible to everyone."

The projects will follow the approval by Napa leaders of another local trail project last month.

A new 0.35-mile section of the Napa Valley Vine Trail that will plug a gap between Vallejo and First streets will include flashing lights where the pathway crosses the railroad — a requirement set by the state last year when it approved the Vine Trail extension’s right of way. The $728,488 project is slated to break ground this summer, with completion expected in October.