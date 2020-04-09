For recovering alcoholics and addicts, video meetings are a lifeline during pandemic

Sara, another person in recovery, told The Star that physical contact is a key aspect she misses with the Zoom meetings. She added the bonds with fellow members often occur when not interacting as a group, but in one-on-one settings outside of meetings.

"You get close to people in these meetings, you open yourself up to people," she said. "They see that you're not acting like you normally would, they can, however you need it, and ask, 'What's going on?' You see a lot of that in the body language."

Another aspect Sara pointed to is the "accountability." She said that as addicts and alcoholics, "we tend to shut down and shut people out."

With the in-person meetings, Sara said, it's easier to point out when something is off. But over the Zoom calls, she said it's difficult to hold people accountable unless you're maintaining other forms of communication like texts or calls.

"The hugs were extremely uncomfortable at first," Theresa said. "But it didn't take very long (to get used to them). Those hugs helped me realize that I'm not alone. I no longer have to be alone and I have people who want to be there for me."