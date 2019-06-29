The link that appears in the Serving with Honor advertisement on page A9 in today’s Napa Valley Register is incorrect. To submit nominations for servicemembers to be profiled in the Napa Valley Register, visit napavalleyregister.com/forms/from-our-readers/veterans_appreciation.
