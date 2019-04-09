An April 9 story on A1 about Justin-Siena artist Lauren Yung was missing the name of the school she will attend next year. After graduation, Yung plans to enroll at the Rhode Island School of Design where she’ll major in illustration.
Due to a production error, the horoscope for Pisces did not run in the Monday, April 8 Napa Valley Register. Below is the missing entry:
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your imagination to help you become more efficient, well-rounded and on top of your game. A positive change shouldn't cost a lot or cause stress. Do what you feel works best for you.