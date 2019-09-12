A story in Thursday’s Register, “Thollander collection donated to St. Helena Public Library,” contained an error about the donated artworks. Seven watercolors by Thollander were donated.
For the record
- Kevin Courtney
- Updated
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
