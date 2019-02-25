An article in Monday's Register, "Home conversion gets hearing," incorrectly stated that a letter written by June Beeler had been published in the Napa Valley Register.
For the record
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
