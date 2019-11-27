A story in Tuesday's Napa Valley Register, "Napa County schools honoring playground builder Jim Roberts," contained an error. Roberts has provided leadership in building more than 70 playgrounds in Napa County.
For the record
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Print Ads
Education