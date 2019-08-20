A story on page A1 in the Monday Napa Valley Register contained incorrect information about the location of a new coworking business, Spaces, coming to First Street Napa. Spaces will be located in the former McCaulou’s building on First Street.
Breaking
FOR THE RECORD
For the record
- Jennifer Huffman
- Updated
Most Popular
-
Update: Napa woman suffers major injuries after jumping off Highway 29 overpass
-
NSIB makes 9 arrests in undercover prostitution sting at Napa apartment
-
Man hospitalized after fight outside of Napa's Azteca Market
-
One dead following collision on Napa Road near Sonoma
-
Driver seriously hurt after 3-way car crash during Napa's morning commute