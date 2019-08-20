A story on page A1 in the Monday Napa Valley Register contained incorrect information about the location of a new coworking business, Spaces, coming to First Street Napa. Spaces will be located in the former McCaulou’s building on First Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.