For the record

For the record

  Updated

A story on Page A1 Dec. 27 should have stated that lands east of Foster Road in south Napa are pre-designated for a variety of uses, including single-family housing. City officials and residents in recent months have discussed possible designations for the area in a new general plan, with some residents advocating a greenbelt sharply limiting residential development.

A story on Page A1 Thursday should have stated that Napa City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, during the appointment of new planning commissioners on Tuesday, sought a three-year term for incumbent Gordon Huether and two-year terms for newcomers Bob Massaro and Ricky Hurtado.

