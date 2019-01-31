Supervisor Diane Dillon said that when she mentioned layering of environmental laws in the Jan. 30 Board of Supervisors story on page A1, her concern wasn’t possible effects on development, but fuel management.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.