A story in Saturday's Register, "Napa Police: 4 suspects arrested after stealing from factory outlet store," contained an incorrect age for one of the people arrested. The 18-year-old was 17, police now say.
For the record
- Kevin Courtney
- Updated
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
