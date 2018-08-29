For the record 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Aiden McDonald scored the Napa High junior varsity football team's touchdown in its 27-6 loss to East Union on Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Junior Varsity American Football Napa Football Team Sport Touchdown Aiden Mcdonald East Union Most Popular CHP arrests suspected drunken Napa wine tour bus driver Sheriff: Intoxicated Napa man arrested for shooting rifle in neighborhood Driver in crash that killed Napa father and son had blood alcohol level at nearly twice legal limit Feds shut down St. Helena winery for one day Traffic collision snarls traffic at Highway 29/Trancas in north Napa; 3 go to the hospital promotion Got news? Submit press releases and pitch story ideas to the Napa Valley Register. Click here to submit your news tip. promotion Share your photos with the Napa Valley Register The Napa Valley Register welcomes your photographic contributions to the Faces and Places gallery, which runs every Sunday.