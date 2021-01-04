 Skip to main content
For the record

A story on A1 Monday should have stated that a set of business restrictions in Napa County, including the prohibition of on-premises outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants, that took effect Dec. 18 resulted from vacancy falling below 15% at hospital intensive-care units across the Bay Area.

