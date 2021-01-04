For the record

A story on A1 Monday should have stated that a set of business restrictions in Napa County, including the prohibition of on-premises outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants, that took effect Dec. 18 resulted from vacancy falling below 15% at hospital intensive-care units across the Bay Area.
Napa's police chief is resigning effective Friday after two and a half years on the job.
A man in his 20s suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in south Napa late Saturday afternoon, police reported.
Napa restaurant Fumé Bistro continues serving customers on its premises despite a statewide order allowing only delivery and take-out amid rising COVID-19 infection rates.
A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police on Friday was killed when the rider lost control of his motorcycle and collided with the sidewalk near a community park in Solano County.
Daily cases drop, but still remain far higher than earlier in the year.
On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.
The fire, started by a sparking electrical plug, destroyed a home where a St. Helena family had lived for almost 30 years.
Investigators are hoping to identify a man struck by a car on Highway 29 on Thursday.
Napa police arrested a transient in connection with a burglary at a Browns Valley gas station.
Napa County's December COVID-19 surge continues, with
77 new cases reported on Thursday, on top of the week's second death.