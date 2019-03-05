For the record 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save In Tuesday's story, "Pioneer winemaker dead at 94," the name of Napa Valley vintner Dick Steltzner was misspelled. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Dick Steltzner Name Enology Vine-growing Napa Valley Winemaker Misspell Story Most Popular Police: Fight breaks out on Highway 29, driver wields knife after road rage incident Flood defenses hold, Napa Valley in good shape after storm Man steals car for sale, tries to extort owner, police say Update: Napa Sheriff's Office says motorist who died after shooting at deputy had criminal record Police: Man seriously injures Calistoga dad promotion List your event in the Napa Valley Register community calendar Planning an event in Napa County? promotion Pet tributes We know your pets are like members of the family.